Sinner wins the Davis Cup and triumphs in TV ratings: booming numbers against De Minaur

The Sunday evening of Jannik Sinner’s consecration was not only a tennis triumph, but also in TV ratings. The ‘tennis phenomenon’ generates the ‘tennis phenomenon’ that conquers Italians excited in front of the TV following the lesson that the Italian champion inflicts on Alex De Minaur.

And someone probably shed a few tears when Italy raised the Davis Cup salad bowl, 47 years after the first and until yesterday only triumph (in Chile). Certainly Auditel’s numbers are spectacular: 4,662,000 spectators with 23.4%. on Rai2 from 7.02pm to 8.28pm.

A success with the public that is not accidental. The day before, Saturday 25 November, on Rai2 the double of the Davis Cup semi-final – Italy-Serbia: Sinner/Sonego-Djokovic/Kecmanovicfrom 6.23pm to 8.07pm it had 2,536,000 spectators with a share of 15.7% (pre and post match overall: 1,745,000 – 11.2%). Just before, always on Rai2, Sinner-Djokovicfrom 3.04pm to 5.41pm, had 2,149,000 viewers glued to the video with 17%.

Sinner and the TV ratings of the ATP Finals in Turin: the matches with Djokovic and… Checco Zalone who trembled

Not just Davis. The Sinner phenomenon has now been going on for 10 daysbecause before the world tournament between nations, tennis had celebrated the week of ATP Finals in Turin and the final won by Novak Djokovic against Jannik Sinner it had been a triumph over Rai1 with 5.5 million and almost 30% share (29.5%). Record prime time numbers, for a match that aired between 6pm and 8pm. It’s not enough. Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno in turn had attracted 1 million and 193 thousand average viewers with a 6.4% share and 2 million 278 thousand unique contacts (peak of 1 million 406 thousand spectators at the end of the match).

We want to talk about the semi-final which saw Sinner prevail over the Russian Daniil Medvedev (number 3 in the world): 2 million 270 thousand spectators with 18.3% on Rai2 (from 2.02pm to 5.21pm), while on Sky Sport the Pala Alpitour match on Saturday 18 November, broadcast from 2.30pm (broadcast on Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno) was seen by 819 thousand average viewers with 5 .4% share and a peak of 1 million 58 thousand spectators during the third set.

Not to mention the day (Tuesday 14 November) in which Jannik Sinner defeated his majesty Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career and made the king of TV ratings Checco Zalone tremble: 2 million and 543 thousand spectators, with a share of 14.6% glued to Rai2 for the round robin match in the ATP Finals. Sky’s numbers? 789 thousand average spectators and 1 million 838 thousand unique spectators, with a 4.5% share and a peak of 959 thousand spectators at the end of the second set. Rai+Sky? Sinner made Checco Zalone tremble that evening.

