Wimbledon 2023, Sinner-Djokovic semifinal today: where to see it on TV

Jannik Sinner in the semifinal against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. The Italian tennis player, seeded number 8, challenges the Serbian, seeded number 2 for a place in the final. Sinner and Djokovic met a year ago at the All England Club in the quarterfinals with success of the Serbian in 5 sets, they will take the field on the Central at 13.30 local time, 14.30 Italian time. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis and streaming on Now: the pre-match study begins at 14. From 14.30 the semi-final.

The second semifinal between the Spaniard will follow live Carlos Alcaraznumber 1 in the world, and the Russian Daniil Medvedevseeded number 3.

Sinner beats Safiullin and flies to the semifinals at Wimbledon against Djokovic

Jannik Sinner reached the semifinals of Wimbledon thanks to the victory over the Russian Roman Safiullin in 4 sets in the quarterfinals: 6-4/3-6/6-2/6-2. Novak Djokovic beat No. 7 seed Rublev in 4 sets, (4/6, 6/1, 6/4, 6/3) and is the reigning champion at Wimbledon, Grand Slam won 7 times in his career (this year will give the assault on Roger Federer’s primacy, trying to reach him at an altitude of 8).

Sinner is the third Italian to reach the semifinal at the Championships, after Nicola Pietrangeli in the 1960s and Matteo Berrettini in 2021. “I’ll go onto the pitch with the right mentality,” said the South Tyrolean after the match. “Now I’ll try to rest and face one of the most important matches of my career so far.”

After this victory, Sinner became the tenth Italian ever to reach a semifinal in a Grand Slam event, the third as said in the history of Wimbledon. The Azzurri semifinalists in the Majors were, in alphabetical order, Corrado Barazzutti, Matteo Berrettini, Marco Cecchinato, Uberto De Morpurgo, Giorgio De Stefani, Beppe Merlo, Adriano Panatta, Nicola Pietrangeli and Orlando Sirola, before Sinner, who is also the most young to have ever come this far in a Grand Slam event.

Furthermore, for the eighth time in Wimbledon history, an Italian player has played in the quarter-finals. Only two positive precedents for the Azzurri: the quarter-final won by Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960 against the American Barry MacKay (16-14 6-2 3-6 6-4) and the winning one by Matteo Berrettini in 2021 against Felix Auger- Aliassime (6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3). Pietrangeli then lost in the semifinals; while Berrettini went all the way to the final, then lost against Djokovic.

Sinner on the semifinal against Djokovic at Wimbledon (rematch of the quarterfinals 2022)

A year ago Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic challenged each other in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon: the Italian tennis player won the first two sets (7/5, 6/2) then suffered a comeback from Nole who closed in the fifth (6/3, 6/2 , 6/2). “It will be a completely different match from last year. He knows me best and I know him best. It will also be a bit tactical. It’s always difficult to play against Novak here, especially in the Grand Slams. He has won. He won Australia, he won Paris. For him too it is a huge injection of confidence. But I’m happy. I will fight for every ball. I will enjoy the moment, knowing that I can go fast, I will try to beat him,” explains the Italian tennis player.

“Now I have two days off, to try and work on a couple of things I might need for the next match. Let’s see how it goes. I have improved physically. I am much stronger. I can stay on the pitch for many hours without suffering. Even from a mental point of view, you go on the pitch differently, knowing that you are also a Top 10 player – underlines Jannik Sinner – I think also from the point of view of the game or tennis I feel better. If I have to play the slice, now I can do it without thinking about it. It was always a little different before. I can go to the net knowing I have good volleys. Now I have some good things in my game and I hope I can use them in the right way.”

