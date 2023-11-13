Jannik and Nole face each other in the evening session, the match between Tsitsipas and Rune will be scheduled at 2.30pm. Here are the scenarios for the passage of the turn

Francesco Sessa

He could only take the spotlight in the evening session, the most anticipated match of the group stage of the ATP Finals. Jannik Sinner against Novak Djokovic: it is “only” the second match and for the loser there will still be the possibility of getting through the round, but the tension is that which usually precedes a final. Pala Alpitour is preparing to push the home favourite, who, as declared in the press conference after the victory against Tsitsipas, will want to “really see how far I have reached”. In short: Nole is a test on oneself, it is the opponent who raises the bar and imposes a leap further: is Jannik ready?

See also Immense Goggia, is silver 24 days after the injury. Bronze Nadia Delago, gold at Suter possible qualification — Djokovic is the last taboo to dispel for Sinner. After coming unstuck against Medvedev – beaten twice after six consecutive defeats – Jannik dreams of winning for the first time against the Serbian, ahead 3-0 in his previous matches, the last two at Wimbledon. The public will be all on his side, which could also “complicate” things: what could be better, for a champion who feeds himself with new motivations like Djokovic, than an “away” challenge against a young player who aims, sooner or later, to take away his throne? In short, a game not to be missed. Also because the passage to the round could already be up for grabs: Sinner will be sure of the semi-final if he wins in two sets, or in three but with Tsitsipas’s success over Rune previously; Djokovic will advance in case of victory (in two or three sets) and Rune’s previous success over the Greek. See also IndyCar | Meyer Shank Racing confirms Castroneves for 2023

the program — Sinner and Djokovic will take to the court no earlier than 9pm, after the doubles match between Dodig/Krajicek and Granollers/Zeballos (from 6.30pm). While Tsitsipas-Rune – with the Dane having won both previous games, last year at Roland Garros and in Stockholm – will face each other no earlier than 2.30pm, after the match between Gonzalez/Roger-Vasselin and Gonzalez/Molteni. All matches will be broadcast by Sky Sport, with Sinner-Djokovic also live on Rai 2 and Tsitsipas-Rune deferred on SuperTennis.