“Sinner? Other players have had similar or almost identical cases but had different results”. Novak Djokovicless than 2 days before the start of the US Open, in a press conference answers questions about the doping case involving Jannik Sinner. The Italian, number 1 in the world, tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid, in the spring, but was not disqualified: Sinner demonstrated that the positivity had been caused by accidental contamination..

“I understand the frustration of the players because there is a lack of consistency. From what I understand, the case” of Sinner “was pretty much cleared up as soon as it was made public. But it’s been five or six months since the news was communicated to him and his team. I think there are a lot of problems in the system. I understand the many players who ask to be treated equally,” says the Serb. “I hope that the bodies at the top of our sport can learn from this case for future situations. A lot of players, there’s no need to name names because I’m sure you know who I’m talking about, have had similar cases in the past or practically the same ones. This chaos hasn’t had the same outcome. Is it a question of financial availability, with a player who can afford the right defense for his case? I don’t know, is that right? I think it’s something we should investigate more, to make sure every player can receive the same treatment regardless of their status.”