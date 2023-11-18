Jannik Sinner will face Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin. The Serbian, world number 1, beats the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number 2 in the ranking, 6-3, 6-2 in 1h29′ in the second semi-final. Djokovic reaches the final in Sinner, number 4 in the ranking, winner in the first semi-final against the Russian Daniil Medvedev – third player in the world – with a score of 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1.

Djokovic changes gear halfway through the first set. The 36-year-old breaks the balance from 3-3: break, extension and the first set ends 6-3. Alcaraz feels the pinch and gives up serve at the start of the second set. At 1-1, Djokovic offers the best of his repertoire on the return and flies to 3-1. Alcaraz risks crumbling but manages to cancel the break point that would launch Djokovic towards the finish line (3-2). The sixth game is a turning point of the evening: the world number 1 slips to 15-40 but manages to recover to 40-40 and close the game (4-2) with 4 points in a row. Similar script in the next game: Alcaraz has to recover from 15-40, but the third break point does not escape Djokovic who flies to 5-2. The phenomenon from Belgrade completes the mission by converting the second match point: 6-2, curtain.

Sinner and Djokovic meet again a few days after the match in the group stage. The blue won 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2) in the match valid for the Green Group, achieving the first success of his career against the Serbian totem, triumphant in the previous 3 face to face.