Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-final and dreams of winning his first Slam tournament. After defeating Djoker in two of the last three matches before this one (ATP Finals round robin and Italy-Serbia Davis Cup semi-final) it was difficult to think that the Italian tennis player was the underdog against the world number 1. But also believing that he was favored. Perhaps the prediction remained slightly shifted towards Nole on the eve, also considering that in Australia he has always given his best, winning the Major which is played in Melbourne 10 times. TODriano Panatta, however, had very clear ideas before the match: “If Sinner plays at 100% and his opponent at 99%, the South Tyrolean wins. If they both play at 100%, perhaps Djokovic has a 1% greater chance “the words of the former Roland Garros winner. Correct prediction (like the prophecy about the Davis Cup in November).

Moreover. The Italian tennis legend explained: “It could become a historic match”, the words of Adriano Panatta on Rai Radio1. Adding: “If Jannik beat Nole again it could mark a different stage in his retirement.”

“Jannik was impressive, he played a crazy level of tennis. We are faced with a real champion, who is only 22 years old and who will give us great satisfaction, hopefully already in the final on Sunday.” So to Adnkronos Nicola Pietrangeli comments on Jannik Sinner's victory over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at the Australian Open. “Now he has beaten the world number one and becomes the man to beat – underlines Pietrangeli -, for this reason the pressure will increase but he certainly has the ability to withstand it. The way he played not only in Melbourne but in the last 4-5 months he is now the best in the world. The final? He will have a tough opponent whether Medvedev arrives or Zverev arrives but if he plays like today he wins.” “We have a great champion in Italy, Let's not bother him if he loses some matches in the future“, concludes the two-time Roland Garros winner.

“I'm really happy for Jannik, he deserves this great victory over Djokovic and I'm convinced that he will make us dream many more times.” So at Adnkronos Flavia Pennetta comments on Jannik Sinner's success over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at the Australian Open. “He showed great awareness of his abilities, he managed the match very well, he was really very good – underlines the 2015 US Open champion -. His tennis has reached a very high level and he plays great in the final. Favorite? I don't want to make predictions and then the finals are almost always 50/50. It will be as tough as it was today and maybe even more so. I think that if he had the choice, he would want Zverev as his opponent. We'll see and keep our fingers crossed for Jannik.”

