Sinner beats Dimitrov, triumphs in Miami and becomes world number 2: overtaking Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner conquered the Miami tournament: 6-3, 6-1 against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final (after he had given Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-final). It is the second ATP 1000 won in his career (the first was the Canadian Open in Toronto in August 2023) for the South Tyrolean tennis player and, above all, in this 2024 the 22-year-old Italian tennis player has a record of 21 victories and only 1 defeat (in the semifinal against Alcaraz at Indian Wells) with the triumphs atAustralian Open and to theATP 500 Rotterdam.

With the success in Miami, Jannik Sinner surpasses Carlos Alcaraz, by 65 points, and becomes number 2 in the world (first Italian in history to do so), putting Novak Djokovic's first place in the ATP ranking in his sights.

Sinner-Djokovic: when could Jannik become number 1 in the ATP ranking? The calculations

The gap from the Serbian champion is around 1000 points: 9,725 for Nole, 8,710 for Jannik. Could the clay season that is about to begin allow Sinner to become world No. 1? Obviously only the court can give the verdict, the tennis player certainly has fewer points to defend than his rival: 585 against 2,315 (for Alcaraz they are 2,265 points and Medvedev has 1,280).

Among other things, Sinner will have to pay the worst bill immediately, in Monte Carlo (6-14 April 2024) where last year he reached the semi-final – lost against Holger Run – earning 360 points. While at the ATP 500 in Barcelona (this year from 15-21 April) he withdrew in the quarterfinals (90 points), at the 1000 in Madrid (to be played from 22 April to 5 May) he did not participate, at the Italian Internationals of Tennis in Rome (in 2024 they will be played from 6-19 May) he had exited in the round of 16 and at Roland Garros in the second round (just 45 points). Few things.

Djokovic is Roland Garros champion and there he has to defend 2000 points. In short, from now until June (the 9th will be the day of the clay court Slam final), if Jannik maintains a level of performance even similar to the current one, he could take the crown of world tennis. And perhaps Paris could be the city of 'destiny'.

Jannik Sinner (photo Lapresse)



Sinner: “I don't have time to party, the next goal is Roland Garros”

How will you celebrate your third title of 2024 and your newly achieved number 2 in the world? Jannik Sinner doesn't have time, he is already ready to get back to work: “No, you know that I'm not a party person. A nice dinner, maybe with a sweet. But nothing in particular because I'm leaving straight away for Monte Carlo. I don't have too much time, I have to train for the clay”, said the Italian tennis player after the victory in Miami against Grigor Dimitrov. “Now the clay season begins, and for me it's less of a comfort zone than hard courts. I'll play next Tuesday or Wednesday already in Monte Carlo and I won't have too much time to adapt, so I'll definitely have to get back on the court straight away.” The main objective? “It's definitely Roland Garros, and then there's Rome. Playing at home, in front of the public is special, it's beautiful.” After the success in Miami, Sinner thanked his team, Darren Cahill, Giacomo Naldi and Alex Vittur: “Thanks to my team, we put a lot of work into it and we can still improve. It's great to win this tournament for those who follow me and those who watch me and get to know me. It's a wonderful tournament, the atmosphere is fantastic and I hope to see you again next year too. I'm very proud of the result, I started the tournament suffering a bit, I didn't have much time to adapt to these courts and so the start was difficult, then it got better and better and I'm proud of how I managed the difficult situations even in the final, it was an excellent two weeks.” And he explains: “I always try to enjoy the present. I can't know if it will be the last time and when I will experience these sensations again, so I enjoy it”

Djokovic, Sinner, Alcaraz… ATP ranking

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic (photo Lapresse)



1. Novak Djokovic 9725

2. Jannik Sinner 8710

3. Carlos Alcaraz 8645

4. Daniil Medvedev 7165

5. Alexander Zverev 5370

6. Andrey Rublev 4890

7. Holger Rune 3795

8. Casper Ruud 3615

9. Grigor Dimitrov 3540

10. Hubert Hurkacz 3425

THE OTHER ITALIANS IN THE ATP RANKINGS

24. Lorenzo Musetti 1610

35. Matteo Arnaldi 1171

61. Lorenzo Sonego 875

63. Flavio Cobolli 865

72. Luciano Darderi 781

76. Luca Nardi 748

100. Fabio Fognini 599

135. Matteo Berrettini 470

136. Andrea Vavassori 470