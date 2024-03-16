Jannik Sinner defeated in the semifinals of the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells by the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who won 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2h05' and slows down the blue's run. Sinner loses his first match after 19 consecutive victories between 2023 and 2024. The South Tyrolean fails to attack second place in the ATP ranking and remains number 3 in the world: Alcaraz, who wins the fourth match out of 8 direct matches, he maintains his position behind number 1, Novak Djokovic, and will have the chance to defend the title won in 2023.

Jannik's streak stops: what happened

Sinner suffered his first defeat since November last year at the end of a two-sided match. The blue dominates the first set by scoring 5 games in a row from 1-1 and totally commanding the match after the break caused by the rain, which stopped the match at 2-1 and forced the tennis players to wait almost 3 hours. The service in the first set works (71% of first balls). When Alcaraz doesn't find the first ball, Sinner can sink the shot with the return (6 points out of 8).

The match changes face in the second set. Alcaraz raises the percentage of first balls (around 70%) and goes on to take the points at the net (9/12) with an aggressive attitude. The Spaniard is concrete and takes advantage of the only break point granted by Sinnerwho would have two chances to close the gap but fails to do so.

We go to the third set, which has no history. Sinner's serve stutters and the gratuitous errors (8 against the Iberian's 2) become too heavy a burden against an opponent who gets the most out of the serve (almost 70% of first balls). Alcaraz never looks back and triumphs. Sinner's streak ends in Indian Wells.

The match

Third set

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 2-6 – Alcaraz is a hammer: 3 match points. Sinner cancels the first 2

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 2-5 – Sinner has to sweat to hold the second serve of the set. Alcaraz doesn't give anything away, Jannik finds a couple of winners to reduce the gap.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 1-5 – Game at zero for Alcaraz, Sinner seems knocked out.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 1-4 – Sinner makes 3 free errors and gets himself into trouble again by offering 2 more break points to his opponent. Alcaraz thanks him and flies to 4-1 with a lead that now appears unbridgeable.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 1-3 – The champion from Murcia does nothing wrong in the fourth game, break confirmed and 3-1.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 1-2 – At 30-30 Alcaraz forces Sinner to make an error after an exchange of 12 shots. Jannik faces the break point and erases it with a providential acceleration. It is the Spaniard who controls the game: second break point and Alcaraz exploits it, winning a very tough and crucial 14-shot duel, which ends with an extraordinary shot.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 1-1– Alcaraz maintains a very high quality of play and ends the game at zero.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6, 1-0– The first game of the third set sums up the match. Extremely tough exchanges, regardless of length. Sinner starts the match on the right foot.

Second set

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-6 – With his back against the wall, the blue goes looking for the break necessary to extend the set. At 30-30, Sinner wins a very tough exchange of 14 shots. Break point, Alcaraz erases it with a winning shot that closes another 9-shot 'rally'. The Spaniard finds the contribution of the serve, Sinner sends the backhand onto the tape and the Iberian closes the set with a short ball: 6-3 after 1h21' of play.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 3-5 – Sinner does his duty to serve with authority, finding a couple of decisive winners.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 2-5 – The game heats up at the point of 30-30, which Sinner wins at the end of yet another spectacular exchange. The blue gets a break point that evaporates. Alcaraz maintains the lead, 5-2.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 2-4 – Sinner remains locked in the second set with a series of winning shots and a game to zero.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 1-4 – The Spaniard concedes nothing, extends to 4-1 in a game enhanced by the point of the day: Sinner wins it after a couple of prodigious recoveries, the applause of the audience frames the smiles of the two players.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 1-3 – First missed pass for Sinner. Alcaraz dictates the pace in the exchange, the blue makes a mistake and gives up the serve.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 1-2 – The Spaniard is in the game and holds the serve with relative ease.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 1-1 – Sinner continues to manage its own duty shifts.

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1, 0-1 – Alcaraz opens the second set by holding serve.

First set

Sinner-Alcaraz 6-1 – The Spaniard continues to make mistakes, the first set ends with a very clear 6-1 in 36'.

Sinner-Alcaraz 5-1 – Alcaraz doesn't find the rhythm, the tactical choices are not clear: the Spaniard makes a mistake at the net and offers 2 more break points to Sinner who sinks the shot and flies to 5-1.

Sinner-Alcaraz 4-1 – Sinner grants a break point to the Spaniard but gets out of trouble with excellent defense: two prodigious recoveries and a dosed lob gives him the chance to close the game and extend.

Sinner-Alcaraz 3-1 – When the game restarts, after almost 3 hours of break, Sinner comes out of the blocks like a sprinter. Alcaraz, on the other hand, struggles to get back into the match, can't find the right shots and delivers the break with a double fault.

Sinner-Alcaraz 2-1 – Sinner with authority: game at zero and 2-1 for the blue. Rain causes the match to be suspended.

Sinner-Alcaraz 1-1 – Alcaraz holds the first serve of his match despite a double fault. He is helped by two errors from Sinner.

Sinner-Alcaraz 1-0 – Sinner closes the first game with an ace at 207 km per hour.