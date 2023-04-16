Nothing to do for Jannik Sinner who deceives with a lightning start to the match but then collapses under the weight of an “out of order” service and the variety of play of the 19-year-old Dane who comes out at a distance, argues with the public, provokes but undoubtedly gives a show . An impressive solidity that of the boy from 2003 who tomorrow will play against Andrey Rublev for the second Masters 1000 title of his career.

It is immediately a battle of slaps. With Jannik hitting hard with his forehand and Holger covering the pitch well and taking advantage of the corners. In the third game, the South Tyrolean gets away with the advantages then decides to change gears. Suffocating pressing on the Dane, very high speed of the exchanges, he commands and earns two break points. But Rune doesn’t sell skin easily. With an ace he cancels one, then a forehand from Sinner and we go to the advantages. A third opportunity arrives and Sinner takes it immediately, break and 3-1. Vagnozzi’s pupil keeps his foot on the accelerator, escapes on 40-0. The Dane shortens up to 40-30, but ours consolidates the advantage with an ace: 4-1. But there is no peace in the Danish house, Jannik continues to command thanks to the reply and a double break arrives. After 27 minutes Sinner closes 6-1.

RUNE ARGUES AND DRAWS

—

In the second set, in two games Jannik draws a handful of mistakes from the free basket, he has a bad empty pass. He often loses control of his forehand, suffers the break and goes down 3-0. The empty passage scares, Rune charges up but the rain arrives to interrupt the battle. After an attempt to simply wipe the lines, referee Bernardes wisely decides to send the players to the dressing rooms to avoid a cold snap. We return to the field after 50 minutes, with the field even heavier since it has not been covered. It’s cold, around 12 degrees, Jannik warmed up with Vagnozzi during the break. He returns to the field and keeps the serve to zero, the people praise the Italian and he, immediately afterwards, has the opportunity to recover the break. He sticks the forehand, it’s back to the advantages. Three consecutive mistakes and the Dane goes up 4-1. In the sixth game, the South Tyrolean goes from 30-0 to 30-30 and continues to make mistakes. The Dane gives something, Jannik keeps the 4-2. It seems that Holger has found the key to tactically tilt Sinner, who suffers from constant changes of pace. At 5-2 Jannik ends up still under 0-30 then, with 4 consecutive points, he hangs on to the set. In the next game it is Rune who sinks 0-30, obviously the almost all Italian public pushes Jannik. The Dane allows Sinner to get back on 5-4. And from there begins his personal fight against the public. A distraction for Jannik, while the teenager loads. In the end the South Tyrolean is back on 5-5, but in the 12th game he gives up again by putting back the game Rune who takes home the set 7-5.