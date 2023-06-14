Three Italians on the grass Wednesday field for the round of 16. In the ATP 250 of s’Hertogenbosch there is the debut on the green of Jannik Sinner, who has great expectations on this surface, and also the others on him, given for example that according to bookmakers he is the fourth favorite of Wimbledon after Djokovic , Alcaraz and Medvedev. The blue, seeded number two in s’Hertogenbosch, will face the Kazakh Bublik (2.30 pm dir. Supertennis), in a match that shouldn’t be underestimated. The South Tyrolean, back from a non-positive clay court season, is not in great confidence and has not yet touched the ball on grass in official matches, unlike his opponent, tested since his debut in the round of 32 against Goffin. Sinner is looking for form and a few points to climb the standings. He is the favorite against Bublik, then in the quarterfinals he would find one between Humbert and Ruusuvori in the quarterfinals and potentially nemesis Medvedev in the final.

THE OTHERS

—

Jannik is ahead 2-0 against the Kazakh directly, with Bublik who told the blue in Miami “you’re not human” The other two Italians on the field tomorrow will play in the 250 in Stuttgart and they are Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti. The former, fresh from his victory against Matteo Berrettini, is in top form and will meet the 29-year-old world number 74 Australian Christopher O’Connell as the clear favorite at 11 (the first meeting between the two). Sonego has already shown on grass that he plays more than well and in the last two years, at Wimbledon, he has only lost against Federer in 2021 (in Roger’s last official match victory) and Nadal in 2022. In case of success against O ‘Connell, the Turin player would probably have Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. The other Lorenzo, Musetti, who is seeded number 6 in Stuttgart, will meet the French Grégoire Barrère not before 3 pm (dir, Supertennis). The Tuscan, after winning his first match on grass, has no intention of stopping and is aiming straight for the quarterfinals, where he would probably face Frances Tiafoe. Barrère, 29 years old and number 58 in the world, isn’t exactly a super grass specialist and Lorenzo certainly doesn’t start beaten, quite the contrary. As often happens, it depends on him.