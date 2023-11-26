“I say thank you to all Italians.” Jannik Sinner celebrates after his Davis Cup triumph. Italy beats Australia in the final and wins the trophy for the second time in its history, breaking a 47-year drought. Sinner, number 4 in the world, puts the exclamation point on the feat by beating Alex De Minaur in the second and decisive singles. “It’s a particular, special victory. We knew we had an excellent group. We managed to put the pieces together,” the 22-year-old tells Sky Sport. “I say thank you to all the Italians and to all the public who believed in us even when things went wrong. I brought a lot of energy from Turin, from the ATP Finals. In the semi-final we were one point away from elimination, instead we are here to raise the Cup”, he adds.

“I’m very proud of these guys, I’m happy that we managed to do everything, thanks to those who followed and supported us. We are a very united group. Now we can celebrate”, says captain Filippo Volandri. “This project started very far away, we faced a billion difficulties but we were close. I have always had the support of these guys, even Berrettini, since he arrived we have become even more of a family. I am super proud, I have no words “, he adds.

“The captain guessed many things. He managed to create a group of friends, against my opinion. I believe this was the strength of this team”, says Angelo Binaghi, president of Fitp, to Sky. “Arnaldi showed unthinkable energy, playing badly, he would have lost an individual match. Sinner is a different matter. It’s a good story, I remember what public opinion said two months ago, when he said he wouldn’t have played in Bologna”.

“We must also not forget Fabio Fognini who won a tournament in Spain today and can still make an important contribution to this dizzying rise of Italian tennis. Then the women also lost in the final. A sensational year”, he added Binaghi.