Sinner crashes Medvedev and flies into history: final at the 2023 ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner increasingly in the history of Italian tennis, the first Italian to reach the ATP Finals: the South Tyrolean beat the no. 3 in the world Daniil Medvedev nally before the semi-finals and enters the fight for the trophy first.

Sinner overcame the Russian in three sets, the first dominated by a showman with the final score of 6-3, the second with the Russian who radically changes gear with baseline shots that put the Italian champion in difficulty, which ends with a score of 6-7 (7-4 ). It is the third to show a superlative Sinner, who knocks out Medvedev with a very clear 6-1. In total the match between Sinner and Medvedev lasted two hours and 25 minutes.

Sinner in the final at the ATP Finals thanks the Turin audience: “I felt the warmth, an incredible energy”

“It was a very, very difficult match, because he started very well. He played better than me, then I managed to break him, and I felt better. I felt the warmth, incredible energy, that you are giving me so far, it’s crazy – the words of Jannik Sinner after beating Danill Medvedev in the semifinals at the Nitto ATP Finals 2023 – Especially in the third set I tried to play more aggressive, Medvedev played differently, shooting harder. In the end, however, I found the right solution, I’m happy with this performance. Let’s see how it goes tomorrow.”

