Sinner, from justice to politics to overtourism: lightness and superficiality win

The case Sinner It was handled as any “judicial” case should be before sentencing, that is, in silence and with respect for those under accusation. Sinner was acquitted. Period. Demonstrating great maturity, Sinner himself explained the reasons for the speed and why, that is, he immediately understood the cause of the accidental accident and reported it promptly (unlike other cases).

Case closed? Triumph of justice? Not for many keyboard warriors. The hungry commentators have gone wild in hunting down and emphasizing the dissident voices (tennis players and experts looking for a bit of notoriety) who have complained about the preferential treatment for Italian. Instead of investigating why the opposite happened to others, they pointed the finger at Sinnerguilty of having had a fair trial. The starting point is perfect for understanding the judicial malaise.

For once we should toast that things went as they should, but no. Now the prevailing form mind of suspicion, sentences no longer count for anything. There is no longer any room for analysis on the merits, only sensationalism that gives prominence to suspicion and morbid investigations counts and almost nothing to facts and acquittals. All this is the result of simplificationsmany hours a day on social without going into anything in depth, people read fewer and fewer books but only excerpts and much of the press, even the traditional one, has followed this trend.

And the politics? Well what can I say, the grillismo has opened a highway on these approaches (remember the famous “we have abolished poverty”?) and it is no coincidence that they have found support even among more or less authoritative newspapers. And the tourism? There is a lot of talk about overtourismor the excess of tourists everywhere.

More than the crowd, here too, the lack of depth is worrying, the ease of travelling has made many “experts” of distant lands and ancient cultures, others have become marathon runners of capitals, without obviously knowing anything about those places, just put a flag and a few photos on Instagramthen those destinations and cultures will return to oblivion, the complete opposite of knowledge.

Same pattern of justice and chance Sinner. Flight of fancy? No, the matrix is ​​the same: superficiality and lightness. But I doubt that the few who will comment on this piece (probably with insults and stupidities) have come this far to read.