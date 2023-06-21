Changing, evolving, can also mean going back to the past. Jannik Sinner, in search of joy and lightness, as he has repeatedly emphasized these days, has also put his hands, or rather his feet, into his tennis. The work in progress was seen on the service, the cross without delight of the young South Tyrolean. Sinner, who started the season on hard courts very well, dropping sharply on clay after the semifinal in Montecarlo, would seem to have returned to serving in Foot up, a position abandoned about a year ago in favor of Foot back. Now here we don’t want to be know-it-alls and therefore we rely on Fabio Colangelo, federal coach and talent for Eurosport and Sky. We need to make the question understandable even to those who don’t eat bread and tennis: “First of all, let’s explain the difference: in the foot back, which Jannik has used in the last year, both feet remain stationary when serving. The classic example is that of Federer (and who forgets that Roger? Ed) or Sampras. In the foot up, however, the back foot approaches the front one before hitting. Like Nadal, so to speak”.