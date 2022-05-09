Jannik at the presentation of the book “Little Great Champions” of which he is the protagonist in a cartoon version: “In the kitchen I express my creative side, but for the games I ask Vagnozzi for the password”

Jannik Sinner has already written a tennis manual. For boys. And what better place to do it than at the home tournament? Published by Panini Comics, it is called “Little Great Champions”. Jannik is transformed into a “cartoon” to dispense technical advice on how to approach the field and tell anecdotes that see him as the protagonist on the Tour. An unprecedented creative process that in which Jannik was involved who on the field promptly demonstrates great rationality and coldness.

Creative – “When I play I’m serious and focused on what I have to do but that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy myself,” said Jannik. “In everyday life I believe I have a creative side. This comes out especially when I’m in the kitchen ”, all his father, chef Hans. “I can do two things well: baked chicken and pasta with tomato sauce. Recently I also tried to cook a tart, coach Vagnozzi approved it! ”. In general, he considers himself a normal guy, so normal that he confessed to punctually “scrounging” the Pay TV subscription to the team: “The Sky account is not mine, I use that of my physiotherapist. For Dazn, on the other hand, I wait for Simone [Vagnozzi, ndr] give me your credentials! ” but it seems that the technician does not want to give up. See also MotoGP Indonesia, riders on motorcycles at the presidential palace

With the children – Along with the book, Sinner also presented an exclusive line of Pigna notebooks and stationery items dedicated to the little ones for back to school: “When I was little I was fine at school – he points out with pride -. Because of tennis I was unable to attend high school assiduously but in general I think I was a good student “. At the end of the event dedicated to the press, Jannik also allowed himself to the children present at the Foro Italico for some exchanges from the half court. Between one shot and the next he recounted his climb to the top of world tennis: “A career is like climbing a mountain. It’s not easy but when you get high you are relieved. The secret is never to look downwards but always upwards because you have already done what is under you ”.

The debut in Rome – Jannik Sinner will play his first match of this edition of the Internazionali at 20.30 on Tuesday against Pedro Martinez n.40 Atp. Between # 10 on the scoreboard and the Top 50 it is an unprecedented challenge. In 1000 Roman, Sinner will try to improve after the sixteenths won in the last edition, where he left the scene against the ten-time champion Rafa Nadal. See also From the saga of the no vax Irving to the absurd soap opera Simmons. The reasons for the Nets bankruptcy

May 9, 2022 (change May 9, 2022 | 21:22)

