A Davis Cup returned to Italy after 47 years, the final won at the ATP Finals in Turin and a ranking that reads ‘number 4 in the world’: Italian tennis pampers Jannik Sinner, the prophet that everyone has been waiting for all their lives.

Dreaming of victory in the Slam tournaments as early as 2024 (next stop: Australian Open in January, then as usual Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open) and the conquest of that first place in the ATP ranking today owned by the Serbian phenomenon Novak Djokovic (but defeated twice out of three in the last ten days between the groups of the ATP Finals and that exciting semi-final against Serbia in Davis) and who also tempts his rival of the future, Carlos Alcaraz, as well as the Russian Daniil Medvedved (both have already had the thrill of being on top of the world for a few weeks) and to the golden boy of Danish tennis Holger Rune.

Returning to the Davis Cup, the Italian group is young and promises to be competitive for the final victory between now and the next ten years. Coach Filippo Volandri has many strings to his blue bow: Matteo Arnaldi (round of 16 at the US Open this year for the 22 year old from Sanremo) and Lorenzo Sonego (Sonny has a best ranking of no. 21 and won 3 ATP titles) yes they have already amply demonstrated themselves as ‘team men’ in these finals in Malaga. There are no doubts about Lorenzo Musetti’s crystal-clear talent: the 21-year-old from Carrara has already tasted the top-15 in the world and won two tournaments (an important success in 2022 in the ATP 500 in Hamburg, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final), he just needs to find more continuity. And then in 2024 there is great anticipation for the return of Matteo Berrettini: his presence alongside the Azzurri in Malaga already says a lot about how much he is part of that team and about the desire to return as a protagonist both with the Italy shirt and in the singles tournaments. For those who have forgotten, the 27-year-old Roman was number 6 in the world, reached the final at Wimbledon, semi-finals in Australia and at Rolan Garros and won several titles including 2 at Queen’s.

And then there are the young people who dream of following in Sinner’s footsteps or in any case of the best Italian tennis players. Our movement has some interesting ones. Two of them will be protagonists of the last tournament of the year: the Next Gen ATP Finals featuring eight of the best under-21 tennis players of the world circuit. A tournament that has seen people of the caliber of Stefanos win in the past TsitsipasJannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. After a few seasons in Milan, this time he leaves from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. And, as we said, Italy fields two strikers: Flavio Cobolli and Luca Nardi (Ita).

The 21-year-old born in Florence but Roman by adoption (and a Roma fan, he also played in the Giallorossi youth team as a full-back) Flavio Cobolli he is now around 100th place in the ATP ranking (he has a recent best ranking of 95th), he has played in the Italian youth national team, so far he has won a couple of Challenger tournaments and in 2023 he reached the quarter-finals in Munich Bavaria as well as having managed to conquer the main draw of Roland Garros.

The 20 year old Luca from Pesaro Nardi is growing, has a golden arm and boasts well five Challenger titles out of six finals played, this year has seen the top-100 of the ATP ranking approaching (115th). Next year his mission will be to achieve satisfaction in the ATP circuit. In the meantime, this window to Next Gen 2023 as a springboard for the next season.

Luca Nardi and Flavio Cobolli winning at the Next Gen ATP Finals? Bookmakers’ odds

However, the two Italian tennis players are not the favorites in the tournament among the under 21 talents. According to the Betflag bookmakers, Luca Nardi is priced at 9 (i.e. you score one euro and take home nine), while Flavio Cobolli is at 11 for the final victory of the Next Gen ATP Finals. The first candidate for victory is Arthur Phils, number 36 in the world ranking (and winner of the Lyon tournament last May): the Frenchman is priced at 3.40. Behind him the 21 year old Swiss talent Dominic Stricker (fourth round at the 2023 US Open and number 94 in the ATP ranking) at 4.50.

Next Gen ATP Finals 2023

Green group: Arthur Fils (Fra), Dominic Stricker (Svi), Flavius Cobolli and Luca Nardi (Eng)

Red group: Luca Van Assche (Bro), Alex Michelsen (USA), Hamad Medjedovic (Ser), Abdullah Shelbayh (Thurs)

At the end of the round robin, the top two finishers advance to the semi-finals who will face each other on Friday in the penultimate act (1st red group vs 2nd green group; 1st green group vs 2nd red group). The game is played as a best of five sets and each set consists of 4 games, with tie break at 3-3. In case of 40-40 the killer point is played.

The Next Gen ATP Finals presented by Neom will be broadcast entirely live on Sky Sport, on the Sky Sport Tennis channel, and in streaming on NOW from tomorrow, Tuesday 28 November, to the final on Saturday 2 December. The Sky Sport team that will cover the tournament will be made up of Elena Pero, Pietro Nicolodi, Fabio Tavelli, Alessandro Lupi and Andrea Voria. The technical commentators will be Fabio Colangelo and Marco Crugnola.

Real-time updates on the all news channel Sky Sports 24with in-depth studies and analyzes before and after the meetings, on the site skysport and on Sky Sports social account (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok) where followers will be able to follow and comment on the news live using the hashtag

