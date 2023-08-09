They had to play 708 games before meeting, even though the pitch they had faced together from the same side of the net in Davis’s qualifier in Bologna. Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner will be the protagonists of the fratricidal derby in the second round of the Toronto Masters 1000. A pity that one of the two has to leave the tournament but there is a lot of curiosity to see them duel. Once upon a time there was Matteo, the Italian number 1 and 6 in the world, captain of a stellar Italy, and then there was Jannik, the number 2 who dreamed of joining his more experienced and successful colleague.