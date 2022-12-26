We start with the Australian Open, with the main draw scheduled for January 16: how many chances for Sinner, Berrettini and Musetti?

2023 is a year full of ambitions for Italian tennis. Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrrettini, Lorenzo Musetti: the three peaks of our movement – without forgetting Lorenzo Sonego, protagonist in the Davis Cup Finals, and the other young players on the rise – are preparing for a season of protagonists. In which the goal is to improve even further, hoping that the injuries will leave a truce. So perhaps we go a little further, starting from the point of view of the bookmakers: is Italian tennis ready for a Grand Slam victory?

In the Grand Slams — The best result at Grand Slam level for the Italians in 2022 was the semifinal reached by Berrettini at the Australian Open, with the defeat against Rafael Nadal (future champion of the tournament) in four sets. Matteo then stopped in the quarterfinals of the US Open against Casper Ruud. While Sinner was defeated three times (Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open) in the quarterfinals: mocking, in particular, the match against Carlos Alcaraz in New York, with the Spaniard able to win in five sets in over five hours of match. See also The 14 songs of the most famous fans in the world of football

The odds of Sinner champion Grand Slam — Sinner is the first Italian player in the ATP ranking, at number 15. For bookmakers, Jannik is our tennis player who has the best chance of winning a Grand Slam in 2023. Last year, with the revolution of the technical staff (Simone Vagnozzi coach , Darren Cahill “super coach”), the South Tyrolean has taken steps forward in developing his game. He has to find his rhythm, considering that he missed the Davis Cup Finals due to injury. But he can be among the protagonists of the upcoming season: the odds for his victory in a Major are 5.00 for Sisal, 4.50 for Better and GoldBet.

Berrettini returns to the top? — Among these, the Italian who came closest to winning a Grand Slam was Matteo Berrettini, a finalist at Wimbledon in 2021 against Novak Djokovic. And in addition to the semifinal in Australia this year, the current world number 16 had also come one step away from the final at the 2019 US Open, against Nadal. The problem is his physical condition: in 2022 there were too many injuries (the same goes for Sinner) that stopped Berrettini, who returned to the field for the double against Canada in the Davis semifinal. Will Matteo be able to return permanently among the best in the world? The odds for his Grand Slam victory is 5.00 for Better and GoldBet. See also Luis Díaz breaks the Brazilian dominance in the Premier League

The rise of Musetti — It will be interesting to see how the rise of Lorenzo Musetti, number 23 in the ATP ranking, will continue. Above all, the Grand Slams will be a good test, now that the ranking can help the young tennis player from Carrara. Last year, in the Majors, Simone Tartarini’s pupil went out in the first round at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, tournaments in which he was unseeded. While the US Open, as seed number 26, he went as far as the third round. Thinking of a Grand Slam victory in 2023 seems premature: the odds are 26.00 for Better and GoldBet.

