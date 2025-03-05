Tennis lands at Indian Wells, the first 1,000 masters of the year, of ungrate … Punishment to the letter, led to a sanction from February 9 to May 4. And while the Italian lives these days agreed, the circuit continues to turn, with Carlos AlcarazNovak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev as the three struts to lift the trophy on Sunday 16.

With special interest it is faced by the Spanish, because it pursues a consecutive triplet, which would be the first in its still short race, after winning in 2023 and 2024, both finals against Daniil Medvedev, and that would raise it to the altars of exclusivity in which Roger Federer (2005, 2006 and 2007, in addition to winning in 2012 and 2017) and Novak Djokovic (2014, 2014 2016, in addition to those achieved in 2008 and 2011). With the Serbian – with the desire to compensate for the defeat in the first round in Qatar – the Spanish could be cited again, in a hypothetical quarterfinal Dimitrov or Alex de Miñaur from the second round.

This will be a different Indian Wells and not only because of the absence of number 1, but because the organization has decided to change the surface to a faster profile, with less ball boat, with more similarities at the speed observed in the tournaments of Miami and the US Open. To match, they say. Another test for Alcaraz, which arrives with 16 triumphs of 18 games in this territory that dominated when the ball boat was tall and heavy. He has had a few days to acclimatize, physics, tennis and mentally for the challenge and to forget the stumbling block in Doha’s rooms, against Jiri Leheckka, a defeat for which he had no explanation. With the days, with stop and rest in Murcia, he seems to have found the answers, the authority and the smile, because he had fun in the exhibition with French Tiafoe (6-4, 3-6 and 6-4) in Puerto Rico.

Alcaraz skipped the South American tour to consolidate on a fast track, add kilometers, automatisms, tricks and tools to tame everything, and also try to catch the greatest possible points to approach the leadership of the classification that Sinner defends. In Indian Wells I could not add, as champion of the tournament, but in two weeks, in Miami, he could shorten the distance since he stayed in the quarterfinals in 2024. From there, he can raise the flight, because the lesion in the forearm last year – one of his worst moments, as he confessed these days – left him without playing Montecarlo, Barcelona and Madrid. Places to add.