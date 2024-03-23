Jannik Sinner wins the derby with Andrea Vavassori in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami. The world number 3 wins 6-3, 6-4 in 1h20' in the all-Italian match that began yesterday and was suspended due to rain. In the third round, the 22-year-old from South Tyrol will face the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor, seeded number 25, who beat the American Alex Michelsen 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (7-9), 6-4.

The match

Upon returning to the court, Sinner immediately changes gear and scores the break (4-2) which breaks the balance in the first set. The world number 3 concedes nothing on his service turns and closes 6-3 without paying any dues for a double fault in the ninth and final game of the fraction.

Vavassori remains involved in the match at the start of the second set (2-2) but gives up serve when Sinner accelerates. The South Tyrolean dominates the exchanges, opens the fifth game with a winner and scores the break to zero (3-2) taking the lead (4-2) with a partial of 12 points to 1. Sinner goes up 5-3 and he finished 6-4 in a match in which he capitalized on almost all his attempts at the net (15 points out of 16) and practically always scored a point (33 out of 36) when he served the first ball. Too much for Vavassori who goes down.