Sinner becomes the first Italian to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner qualified triumphantly for the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin. He is the first Italian tennis player to reach this stage of the ‘masters’ tournament, thus marking a historic moment for Italian tennis. The 22-year-old had already secured qualification thanks to the outcome of Novak Djokovic’s match, who defeated the Polish ‘reserve’ Hubert Hurkacz in three sets.

However, the talented Italian player returned the favor to the Serbian champion sovertaking the Danish Holger Rune for the first time in his career with a result of 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 after a grueling battle that lasted for over two hours. With his victory Sinner thus guaranteed Djokovic passage to the next round. Although the Serbian had tried to quickly close the match for the qualification, he found himself facing a more difficult opponent than expected.

Even though the young Italian tennis player was also struggling with a worrying back pain, he still managed to shine. “Today I was more nervous, but I played well in crucial moments,” Sinner said. “It was a difficult challenge; I had never won against him. The audience gave me great support today. It is significant to have won; despite the nervousness and agitation, I managed to conquer the decisive points. In the third set I had several opportunities, but I wasn’t able to break. However, it was a good match.”

READ ALSO: Djokovic loses the set and Sinner qualifies for the ATP semi-finals

Subscribe to the newsletter

