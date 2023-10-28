Jannik passes with the final thrill, becomes the Italian with the most victories in a season and returns to challenge the no. 3 in the world like in Beijing

Federica Cocchi

Absolute zero is the theoretical minimum possible temperature of any thermodynamic system, -273° Celsius, but also that of the blood of Jannik Sinner who beat Rublev 7-5 7-6 in Vienna with a thrill, takes a place in the final and confirms 4th place in the rankings. Not only that: with victory number 55 the South Tyrolean becomes the Italian with the most victories in a single season, surpassing Corrado Barazzutti. Tomorrow he will meet Medvedev again, who beat Tsitsipas in two sets in the first semi-final of the day. Sinner had beaten Medvedev for the first time a few weeks ago in Beijing, again in the final, winning the 500m title and above all interrupting the negative streak of 6-0 in favor of the Russian.

The first set proceeds smoothly until the 6th game when Jannik commits a double fault and ends up 0-30 down but halves the deficit with a low forehand volley. Then here's another forehand winner after an excellent second work for 30-30. A backhand error gives Rublev a break point who in turn is unable to defend himself with his backhand. We go to the advantages, but there is still a 4-2 chance for the Russian. Double fault and break for Rublev who extends 4-2. As always, Sinner has the ice of Val Fiscalina in his veins and changes gear, when Rublev extends to 5-2, Cahill's student begins to grind tennis: he holds serve at zero and shortens 5-3. When Rublev goes to serve for the first set, Sinner takes a 30-0 lead. After a very long exchange, with a splendid backhand defense, the blue has two opportunities to get back on level terms, 15-40. The first break point is canceled out by an ace, then comes an extraordinary response from the South Tyrolean who recovers the break and shortens the lead to 5-4. Not only that, at 5-5 he breaks the serve again from Rublev who goes crazy as expected, and allows Sinner to close the set 7-5 with two breaks.

SUDDEN — In the second set the balance breaks at the right time: Jannik breaks Rublev's serve in the ninth game and goes on to serve for the match. It's not over, Jannik goes down 0-15 and then with a wrong short ball 0-30. He halves the deficit but Rublev has two counterbreak points. He cancels the first with the ace, and takes the advantage with another ace. However, a double fault brings the Russian back ahead. He regains the advantage with a second very heavy shot to the body but on the fourth occasion, Rublev gets back to level 5-5. Jannik cancels the ball at 6-5, puts pressure on the Russian who saves himself once again with the serve and then goes back ahead. Everything to do again. At the tie break Sinner suffers a minibreak (4-2), recovers it (4-4) and reaches match point (6-5) on the Russian serve. Double fault and final.