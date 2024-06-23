Tennis/ Musetti instead loses in the final at Queen’s

He triumphs Jannik Sinner to Halland, therefore putting themselves in pole position for Wimbledonalways wins the double in Germany Bolelli-Vavassoriwho at this point dreams of Olympic gold, and loses in the final at Queen’s an alternating current Musetti. First title on grass for Jannik Sinner. The South Tyrolean champion, number 1 in the world rankings and on the scoreboard, was awarded the “Terra Wortmann Open“, ATP 500 tournament staged on the lawns of the OWL Arena in Halle, Germany, with a total prize pool of 2,411,390 euros. In the final, the Italian beat the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, n. 9 ATP and fifth seeding force , in two sets with the score 7-6(8) 7-6(2). “It’s a very important trophy – Sinner’s immediate comment – It was tough, I knew I would have to serve well. I tried to play better in decisive moments. AND’ a great victory, a great feeling“. For the leader of the ATP ranking it is the fourth trophy this season.







“I served a couple of good second serves in important moments that could make the difference, this was the key – he added – Wimbledon? I can’t wait, last year I played well and reached the semi-finals, we’ll see this year. I will have more confidence, now I have a week to prepare and I hope it will be a good tournament.” Italian victory in Halle also in the doubles thanks to Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The two Italians, first seeding favourites, defeated the Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, second seeds of the tournament, in the final in two sets with a score of 7-6(3) 7-6(5), thus avenging the defeat suffered last year. Bitter ending instead Lorenzo Musetti on the lawns of Queen’s. The Italian, number 30 in the ATP ranking, surrendered in the final of the “Cinch Championships”, a classic event on the London grass of Queen’s, to the American Tommy Paul, seeded number 5, winning in two sets with a score of 6 -1 7-6(8). But it was still a great Sunday for Italian tennis.