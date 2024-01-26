Jannik Sinner in the final at the Australian Open 2024: king Novak Djokovic on his knees

Jannik Sinner has reached the first final of a Slam tournament in his career beating Novak Djokovic in the final at the Australian Open. A historic victory for the 22 year old Italian tennis player who he had already knocked out the great Nole in the round robin match at the ATP Finals in Turin in November (then losing the rematch in the final) and in Davis Cup semi-final between Italy and Serbia the following week (in singles and also in doubles) which was the appetizer in the blue conquest of the salad bowl (complete with Adriano Panatta's prediction during the final against Australia).

But this success in Melbourne smacks of a historic handover, a bit like when Federer beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon, or even more so given that the young Roger at that moment was not yet ready to take the scepter as world number 1 (having said that Djokovic has no intention of abdicating and one can swear that he will still win a lot…), a sort of litmus test passed with flying colours. Confirmation that Jannik Sinner is now worth number 1 in the world. By the way: how does the ATP ranking change after this Australian Open? Let's see the situation.

Sinner beats Djokovic, ATP ranking of Jannik, Novak, Alcaraz and Medvedev post Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic despite losing 1200 points (a year ago he triumphed in the Happy Slam against Stefano Tsitsipas in the final, in a tournament that saw him win 10 times in his career) remains in first place in the rankings with 9855 points and number 2 in the ATP ranking will still be Carlos Alcaraz (the Spaniard eliminated in the quarter-finals by Zverev). The 3rd remains the Russian Daniil Medvedev with 8265 (and will close between 8765 and 9465, ahead of Jannik Sinner who does not climb the step but currently confirms 4th place, however increasing his points in the standings (at 7610, if he won the final he would reach 8310). The top-5 sees the return of Alexander Zverev who surpasses the Russian Andrey Rublev (defeated in the quarter-finals by Jannik Sinner). Among the top 10 in the world then Holger Rune (the Danish disappointment of the tournament, out in the second round), Hubert Hurkacz (defeated in the quarter-finals by Medvedev), Taylor Fritz (+3 places gained) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (who loses three positions after being eliminated in the round of 16 by Fritz).





