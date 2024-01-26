Sinner beats Djokovic at the Australian Open. Barazzutti, 'Jannik is now the strongest in the world, favorite in the final'

“From the last matches played against Djokovic I understood that Nole's dominance was coming to an end and today I had confirmation of this. Jannik only improves, technically and physically and Nole can no longer keep up with him. Now Sinner is the strongest player in the world”. So to Adnkronos the former Italian Davis Cup captain Corrado Barazzutti, after Jannik Sinner's triumph in the semifinals at the Australian Open over Novak Djokovic.



“The Serbian is the greatest player in the history of the game but he is not superman, the years pass for him too and it seems to me that Sinner has now set the tone and is in the fast lane – underlines the former number 7 in the world -. The future belongs to Sinner who is continually growing and will play many Slam finals in the coming years.”

“He will come to the final as the favourite, especially if he were to face Medvedev, over whom he has the psychological advantage of having won the last three direct matches. Zverev may be more dangerous but Jannik is at his best on this occasion, with a fierce determination and cannot miss this great opportunity. She must return to Italy with the title”, concludes Barazzutti.

