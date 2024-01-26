Jannik Sinner has reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 22-year-old Italian did this at the Australian Open at the expense of Novak Djokovic, ten-time tournament winner in Melbourne: 1-6, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 3-6. It was the first time for Sinner, who eliminated the Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp and Jesper de Jong on his way to the final, that he had to give up a set at this edition of the Australian Open.

In the final, the fourth-seeded Sinner will meet the Russian Daniil Medvedev or the German Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic hoped for his 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but against Sinner it soon became clear that this would not happen. The uninhibited Italian won the opening set comfortably and only ceded one game to Djokovic, who struggled with his serve and backhand.

Last loss in 2018

The second set showed the same picture and Djokovic seemed to be on his way to a painful defeat. Until Friday, his last loss was at the Australian Open in 2018 against South Korean Chung Hyeon.

Sinner did not slacken in the third set either. An important difference was that Djokovic started to hit the balls better. When the score was 5-5 and 40-40, the match was stopped for several minutes because an elderly man in the stands became unwell. After the restart, Sinner got one match point at 6-5, but he did not use it. Djokovic straightened up as usual and struck in the tiebreak.

That missed opportunity did not upset Sinner, who comes from South Tyrol. In the fourth set he broke Djokovic and made it 3-1. The Italian then finished it off convincingly and ended a series of 33 consecutive victories for the 36-year-old Djokovic at the Australian Open.

(AP)