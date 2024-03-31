You love me – Jannik Sinner wins the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami and becomes number 2 in the world. The Italian, 22 years old, beat the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 in the final today. Sinner, arriving in Florida as the third player in the ranking and second seed, won his third title of the year – after the Australian Open and the ATP in Rotterdam – and the thirteenth of his career.

The triumph in Miami, the second of a Masters 1000 after the one obtained in 2023 in Toronto, allows the South Tyrolean to overtake the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and to become number 2 in the ATP ranking, a result never achieved by an Italian tennis player, behind the Serbian Novak Djokovic.