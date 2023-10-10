Jannik Sinner exits the stage in the round of 16 of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai (hard court, prize money of $8,800,000). The 22-year-old from South Tyrol, number 4 in the world and sixth seed, lost to the American Ben Shelton, number 20 in the ATP ranking and 19th in the seeding, with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) after two hours and 32 minutes. Shelton will face 23-year-old compatriot Sebastian Korda, world number 26, in the quarterfinals.