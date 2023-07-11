It’s true, there are those who have already done better than him. But if Carlos Alcaraz at twenty is the precocious number one in the history of tennis, Jannik Sinner is the main candidate to contend for the scene for the next few years. The South Tyrolean tennis player, 22 years old in August, hitting a Wimbledon his first semifinal in a Grand Slam, he reaches the pinnacle of a career that has just begun.

So far he has won seven ATP titles out of ten finals played, including the 500 in Washington, in which he became the youngest Italian player to win a major circuit tournament, as well as the only one to have won four in the same season. On April 10, 2023 he reached his best position in the ranking, eighth tennis player in the world.

However, the match won today in the quarterfinals of the slam on grass against the Russian Roman Safiullin changes his tennis history. Landing in the semifinal of a Grand Slam projects him into a different dimension, among the top players, and with enormous room for improvement according to all insiders.

Now, the next step. He will take the field against the winner of the match between Djokovic and Rublev for what, in the heat, he has already defined as “the most important match” of his career. Whatever happens, there will be more. And, whatever happens, Sinner has already taken the step that has been asked of him since he proved he is worth the top ten in the world: to launch a credible challenge to the absolute new tennis phenomenon, Alcaraz, who can be attacked right on the grass of Wimbledon with more chances of success. It seemed like an unattainable goal but Sinner is coming. (By Fabio Insenga)