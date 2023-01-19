Jannik opens program on Margaret Court, against Fucsovics. The challenge between Daniil and Korda is very interesting

Sinner at night, Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Swiatek are also on the field: the program for the fifth day Jannik opens the program on the Margaret Court, against Fucsovics. The match between Daniil and Korda is very interesting For the third time in as many matches, Sinner will open the day’s program at the Australian Open. Translated: to see Jannik at work you have to spend the night. The match against Fucsovics will inaugurate Day 5 on the Margaret Court Arena, starting at 1 Italian time: a challenge to follow, on Eurosport and Discovery+, considering the level of the opponent, decidedly stronger than Edmund and Etcheverry. Sinner has lost the previous two at Slam level against the Hungarian – in Australia in 2020 and at Wimbledon the following year – but is definitely the favourite.

ON THE CENTRAL — See also Real Sociedad-Atlético: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, streaming, forecast and possible onces The winner of the match between Jannik and Fucsovics will find one between Tsitsipas and Griekspoor in the round of 16: on the horizon is the possible match between Sinner and the Greek, like last year at the same point in the tournament. Tsitsipas won in three sets, dominating: it was Riccardo Piatti’s last match at the helm of the South Tyrolean. The match of seed number 3 will be the second on the Rod Laver Arena, therefore in the middle of the night, after the match between Krejcikova and Kalinina. Next it will be the turn of Gauff against Pera, while in the evening session – from 9 am Italian time – Keys-Azarenka and the very interesting Korda-Medvedev are scheduled.

THE OTHERS — On the Margaret Court, after Sinner, there will be two women’s matches: Pegula will face Kostyuk; the number one in the world Swiatek will face Bucsa, a Spanish player who started from the qualifiers. The evening session will be opened by Hurckaz-Shapovalov, a match between seeds: 10 and 20 respectively, with the Pole who defeated Lorenzo Sonego in five sets in the previous round. To close the day on the Margaret will be Zhu and Sakkari. Attention, then, to what happens on the other fields: on the John Cain Arena, not before 5 in the morning, Auger-Aliassime will challenge Cerundolo, while on the Kia Arena the interesting women’s challenge between Rybakina and Collins will be staged. See also Entry problems: Djokovic expresses himself for the first time in Australia on allegations

January 19 – 20:53

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Sinner #oclock #Tsitsipas #Medvedev #Swiatek #field #program #Day