Jannik challenges Wawrinka in the third match on Louis Armstrong, Matteo on court around 6.30 pm on court 17. Alcaraz, Medvedev and Sabalenka are also protagonists

Sinner, Arnaldi, Bronzetti. The three Italians remaining at the US Open are hunting for the round of 16 and will all take the field on Saturday, for a day not to be missed in Flushing Meadows. The first of the Azzurri to play will be Matteo, who after the good victory in the fifth set against Arthur Fils plays with nothing to lose but with ambitions: the next opponent will be Cameron Norrie, British seed number 16. The match is scheduled on the court 17 after the match between Kasatkina and Minnen: whoever wins between Arnaldi and Norrie could find Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16, who will open the day on Arthur Ashe challenging Daniel Evans.

Instead, Sinner and Bronzetti could play at the same time. Jannik will be engaged in the third match against Louis Armstrong against Stan Wawrinka: it will be the third match between the two this year, with the South Tyrolean who won in straight sets both in Rotterdam and in Indian Wells. Watch out for the Swiss, however, champion in New York in 2016: in the first two rounds he brilliantly overcame two tough opponents like Nishioka and Etcheverry. Third match also for Bronzetti, who will face the Chinese Zheng (seeded number 23) after the good successes against Krejcikova and Lys: the winner will find in the round of 16 one between Jabeur and Bouzkova, engaged in the first match of the evening session (not before 1 at night) on Ashe.

the other matches — The most important field of Flushing Meadows will also have Pegula and Svitolina as protagonists, who will face each other in the second match after Alcaraz-Evans. While the day on Ashe will be closed by Daniil Medvedev, who will play against Sebastian Baez. Before Sinner-Wawrinka, on Louis Armstrong, Sabalenka-Burel and Keys-Samsonova are scheduled, while in the evening session it will be Zverev and Dimitrov's turn (whoever wins will face one between Sinner and Wawrinka in the round of 16) before Vondrousova-Alexandrova. The other matches on the day will be Mmoh-Draper, Rublev-Rinderknech and Boulter-Stearns on the Grandstand, Kasatkina-Minnen and De Minaur-Jarry on court 17.