A kiss to the sky to greet the grandfather who is no longer here and who was among the first to take him to play tennis. Perhaps he too gave him a hand in the difficult moments of the semifinal against Tallon Griekspoor. A real battle in which Jannik often had to draw on all his energies as a champion to level up and get out of trouble more than once: “It was a very difficult match – he says after the match -, I had never faced him, and I always had to stay there. At the same time I’m very happy with how I managed the match because I was good at finding solutions against a very aggressive player.” A few more mistakes than usual, perhaps also due to a little blurring for the seventh consecutive game (won): “I made a little more mistakes than usual – he continues – but it’s normal. It was still a semifinal and a little pressure was inevitable, also because my opponent gave his all”.