A kiss to the sky to greet the grandfather who is no longer here and who was among the first to take him to play tennis. Perhaps he too gave him a hand in the difficult moments of the semifinal against Tallon Griekspoor. A real battle in which Jannik often had to draw on all his energies as a champion to level up and get out of trouble more than once: “It was a very difficult match – he says after the match -, I had never faced him, and I always had to stay there. At the same time I’m very happy with how I managed the match because I was good at finding solutions against a very aggressive player.” A few more mistakes than usual, perhaps also due to a little blurring for the seventh consecutive game (won): “I made a little more mistakes than usual – he continues – but it’s normal. It was still a semifinal and a little pressure was inevitable, also because my opponent gave his all”.
Sunday at 15.30 (live Supertennis and Sky) Daniil Medvedev is between Sinner and the eighth career title out of nine finals. The precedents are all in favor of the former world number 1 ahead 4-0. The two have always faced each other in indoor tournaments, and the last crossing dates back to the quarterfinals in Vienna, with a clear 6-4 6-2 in favor of the Russian. But although Medvedev returned to excellent levels during this Dutch week, it is equally true that the Sinner seen in recent weeks is certainly not defeated: “It’s always difficult to play with him – he said -. I will certainly have a long meeting with the team to analyze the best tactic to face him. It’s true that I’ve never beaten him, but it’s equally true that we haven’t played against him for a while. I hope I have my chances, I’ll try to be aggressive and serve at my best”.
