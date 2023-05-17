International tennis Rome: Musetti eliminated by Tsitsipas

Lorenzo Musetti loses and leaves the scene in the round of 16 of the Internazionali d’Italia. In the midnight challenge on the Central court the athlete from Carrara was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won with a double 7-5. In the quarterfinals, the Greek tennis player finds Borna Coric, winner of Fabian Marozsan (3-6, 6-4, 6-3) who had previously sent Carlos Alcaraz out of the tournament

Atp Rome, Sinner loses to Cerundolo in the round of 16

Jannik Sinner leaves the Internationals of Rome after the defeat, in the round of 16, against the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo. The blue won the first set in the tie-break and then surrendered in the following fractions with a double 6-2. In the second part of the match, the Italian tennis player suffered a profound and unexpected drop in energy, shortening the exchanges and responding very far from the court lines. Sinner made many gratuitous mistakes while the 24-year-old opponent played a generous, tactically perfect game.

Atp Rome, Sinner loses with Cerundolo: “I didn’t feel very well”

“Physically I’m very trained, but there are days when one doesn’t feel very well and today was one of those. It’s a pity that it happened right here in Rome”. The one who presents himself at the press conference after the defeat in the round of 16 of the Internazionali d’Italia against Francisco Cerundolo is a very tried Sinner, the Argentine number 24 in the seeding against whom he had won the last two meetings of 2022, but on the fast. Now they are two equal (the first match in the quarterfinals in Miami ’22 ended with Sinner retiring 4-1 down due to blisters on his foot). The blisters had nothing to do with it but Sinner didn’t feel very well, while his coach Simone Vagnozzi was really bad, shut up in his room and forced to leave the box because he was knocked down, Sinner explained, “from something he ate and that hurt him”. An absence that weighed heavily on him: “I’m very close to him as well as Darren, not having him in the pits has changed things a little, you don’t lose a game because of this, but somehow you feel it”.

