Daniela Santanché’s comparison between Meloni and Sinner unleashes the web

The comparison proposed by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché between Giorgia Meloni and Jannik Sinner did not go unnoticed on the web.

The minister has in fact written on her profile X: “Sinner and Meloni, the loneliness of number ones”. Santanché, while not adding anything else, probably wanted to compare the story of Jannik Sinner, who tested positive for doping but was acquitted because the use of the prohibited substance was involuntary, and the alleged legal case involving Arianna Meloni, the result, according to Fratelli d’Italia, of a very specific attack by the judiciary aimed at the prime minister.

Sinner and Meloni, the loneliness of number ones — Daniela Santanchè (@DSantanche) August 22, 2024

The tweet literally unleashed the web. “Drink a lot and don’t go out during the hottest hours” is one of the first comments you read. And again: “This is the most absurd tweet of all time”.

“Exposure to the sun can cause even serious damage,” we read further. And there are also those who joke: “In the sense that the Prime Minister is doped?”.