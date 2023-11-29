Jannik Sinner and Maria Braccini at San Siro for Milan-Borussia Dortmund

Champions League AC Milan are not up to the standard of their most illustrious fan: Jannik Sinner after having made the Italians dream by dragging Italy to victory in the Davis Cup (and do we want to talk about the ATP Finals where he only surrendered to Novak Djokovic in the final?), he hoped to be the one to dream as a fan. Instead, apart from the ray of light made in Chukwueze which momentarily equalizes the match giving hope for victory, the night at San Siro is a cold shower (from 50? No, there are 90 million – almost – up in smoke) for the Rossoneri’s Euro-ambitions.

Milan-Borussia Dortmund, however, offers a possible gossip in relation to Jannik Sinner: in the red grandstand of the Meazza, the Italian tennis player was not alone. Who accompanied him to see the Champions League match? Not Laura Margesin who was given as his girlfriend by some gossip gossip (the two were photographed together in Cortina for the Super-G last February), but rather Maria Braccini.

That is, the one who was theoretically his ex. Some doubts had arisen recently and there were those who thought they were back together when the model and influencer was spotted at the ATP Finals in Turin (with a friend and not in the Sinner box). Furthermore, those who were most attentive to social events had noticed that Jannik had not failed to like Maria Braccini’s latest posts on Instagram.

Now this sighting of the two at San Siro for Milan-Borussia Dortmund: boyfriends or friends? The answer to the future: Sinner has always been very reserved about his sentimental affairs. He speaks on the pitch. Ask Djokovic, Medvedev, Rune and the world’s top players who were knocked out under Jannik’s blows in recent weeks…

