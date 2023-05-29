Jannik will face Muller in the evening session of the Philippe Chatrier, Nole starts from the challenge with Kovacevic. Fognini, Cecchinato, Trevisan and Cocciaretto are also on the field

Francis Sessa

Italian was spoken in Paris on Sunday. Musetti, Sonego, Arnaldi, Giorgi, Errani: they all won, five out of five. And if the appetite comes with eating, the second day of Roland Garros wants to be as triumphant as the first, even if some obstacles can be insurmountable: think of Flavio Cobolli, who after passing the qualifications will make his Grand Slam debut facing the number 1 in the world, Carlos Alcaraz. Or Fabio Fognini, engaged against Auger-Aliassime – seeded number 10 – with the push of the third round reached at the Internazionali d’Italia.

roland garros, on the central — However, let’s start with the most awaited Italian: Jannik Sinner will take the spotlight of the Philippe Chatrier, he will face the landlord Alexandre Muller in the evening session of the most important court of Roland Garros, not before 7 pm. The South Tyrolean will close the day on the Chatrier after Karolina Pliskova (the Czech will face Sloane Stephens), Novak Djokovic (the race of the number 1 in the world towards the 23rd Slam will start from the match against Aleksandar Kovacevic) and the darling of the house Carolina Garcia, on the court against Xiyu Wang. See also Skoda Kodiaq RS: the sporty SUV also with 7 seats

the other Italians at roland garros — Alcaraz – and with him Cobolli – will therefore not be on the central court, but will play on Suzanne Lenglen: the match between Carlitos and the young Italian tennis player will be the third match on the second most important court of Roland Garros after Paire-Norrie and Avanesyan-Bencic. Afterwards there will still be Italy of tennis on Lenglen: the day will in fact be closed by Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who will face Petra Kvitova (seeded number 10). Among the Italians, Fognini should be the first to take the field, engaged in the second match against Simon Mathieu before Martina Trevisan, who will have to beat Elina Svitolina to access the second round. Instead, the match between Marco Cecchinato and Luca Van Assche, French born in 2004, is scheduled on court 14 as the fourth match. exchange.