The blue will now find Monfils: if he wins, in addition to the Canadian semifinal, he becomes fourth in the Race. It takes the Spaniard almost three hours to beat Hurkacz in the third set

Luigi Ansaloni – Milan

Jannik Sinner flies to the quarterfinals of the Toronto Masters 1000 for the first time in his career and does it without even having to play. His opponent, Andy Murray, the 36-year-old former world number 1, did not take the field due to abdominal problems. “I am sorry for me and I know that you too feel disappointment, it has rarely happened to me to find myself in this situation and I am very sorry. Age is advancing and I’m sorry to end up like this, also because I don’t know if I’ll be back here next year,” said the Scotsman.

See also Mbappé-Psg: total break. No renewal, stay on the sidelines of the team the race of sinner — Without playing, therefore, Sinner becomes the second Italian since 1990 to reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open after Fognini (2019). The blue is now fifth place in the Race (3355 points) and a victory against the revived Gael Monfils, 36 years old, will be enough to skip Stefanos Tsitsipas (3435 points) and thus reach the fourth position behind the elusive (for now) Alcaraz, Djokovic and Medvedev. The precedents are in favor of Jannik, who won three times in the four matches against Monfils. The two will play on the Italian night.

alcaraz what a struggle — Quarterfinals also for the world number one, Carlitos Alcaraz, who unlike Sinner had to play all right. After Ben Shelton, Hubert Hurkacz was on the Spaniard’s road (3-6 7-6 (2) 7-6 (3) the score in 2 hours and 38 minutes), a player who is always unpredictable and difficult to face if he is in form. Which currently Polish is. And he proved it by breaking the first set from the Wimbledon winner and going one break ahead in the second, before the reaction of Alcaraz, who still had to sweat to win at the tie break. The third was on the verge of competitive suicide, for the #1: ahead by two breaks, 5-2, he wasted two match points before being put back on 5-5 by Hurkacz, who forced him into the second tie break of the game, the third in two meetings. For Alcaraz, who doesn’t look like the best days, in the quarterfinals, there is Tommy Paul. See also Lionel Messi: the emotional message from his son that inspires all Argentines