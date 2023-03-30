Sinner beats Ruusuvuori at the Miami Open: semifinal with Alcaraz or Fritz

Jannik Sinner increasingly devastating: 6-3, 6-1 in one hour and 14 minutes for the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in one hour and 14 minutes. Match that projects him into semifinal at the ATP 1000 in Miami (second consecutive after that of Indian Wells). The Italian tennis player is playing an extraordinary tournament: all the opponents in his way have been clearly beaten, the Russian Rublev knows something about it (seeded number 6 in the tournament and 7th in the ATP ranking) who had lost 6/2, 6/4 in the round of 16. Similar fate before for Grigor Dimitrov – seeded number 27 and 21 in the world (6/3, 6/4) and the first round was almost a formality against the Bulgarian Laslo Djere (6/4, 6/2). Jannik Sinner he started the tournament as number 11 in the world, with this semifinal he entered the top 10 (and fifth in the ATP Race which takes into account this year’s results): he would currently be in ninth place, even if it must be considered that they are still in run the Russian Karen Khachanov (14th) and the American Taylor Fritz (10th).

Sinner-Alcaraz (or Sinner-Fritz): Miami, when Jannik plays the ATP semifinal

Now for Jannik Sinner it’s time to focus on semifinal of the Miami Masters 1000. Against the winner of the match between the world number one Carlos Alcaraz (it would be a rematch of Indian Wells when the Spanish won) or the American Taylor Fritz. The quarterfinal match was postponed due to bad weather (the entire evening session in Miami was cancelled, therefore also Medvedev-Eubanks And Cerundolo-Khachanov) and will be played in the evening session on Thursday 30 March (Friday night in Italy). The semifinal of Masters 1000 of Miami with Jannik Sinner on the field will be held (weather conditions permitting) on ​​Friday 31 March, with a time to be established (almost certain that it will be in the evening session, starting from 7 pm local time to 1 am Italian) on the Hard Rock Stadium field. Live TV on Sky Sport Tennis (205), Sky Sport Uno (201), streaming on SkyGo, NOW and on Tennis TV.

Sinner, Alcaraz or Fritz in the semifinal at the ATP Miami? “If I’m fine I know I can play it with anyone”

Jannik Sinner recounted his victory against the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open: “I know him well, it’s never easy to face him. I won the important points, it’s not easy to stop when you’re ahead. When you returned to the pitch after the rain stoppage the conditions were different, the balls were heavy.”

The Italian tennis player talks about the Alcaraz or Fritz semifinal: “Every time I take the field I do my best, if I’m fine I know I can play against anyone and I have to get used to important matches. I’m happy to still be in the semifinals. I played good tennis, I was concentrated and I played better. Let’s see how it goes in the semifinals.”

