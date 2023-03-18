Rome – Tennis as a duel. in the sun: California’s Indian Wells. A West for heaven’s sake, indeed rich, super-rich; almost offensively opulent. Not saloon brawls, rather mobile parties arriving from Hollywood and reclining in the desert on the seats of the central, inside the lounges overlooking the field of Larry Ellison’s billionaire tournament. No scorpions, dry rivers, rattlesnakes or herds. Pretty cocktails, credit cards, girls in sunglasses dancing in the changeovers with a drink in hand. On the field the cowboys are Jannik Sinner and Carlitos Alcaraz, different shapes, spaghetti western surnames. But of the right ones, descended from the dreams of Sergio Leone. The clapperboard is scheduled for the Italian night, on Sky Sport Arena, to follow the other semifinal between Medvedev and Tiafoe scheduled for 9pm.

Between the two compliments, courtesies, mutual coronations abound. Admiration in abundance, via social. A youthful bromance – 21 years old Jan, not even 20 Alcaraz – made up of cross-tweets and a little saccharine. More maple syrup than bourbon. But under the crust the rivalry burns. The future is a prairie, and the credits are theirs.

Jan is tall, dry, red, lanky. A James Stewart who comes from the Dolomites, the west of Noantri. He is putting men’s bibs on the chest, he speaks little, he has frontier gestures, the asymmetrical walk of a herdsman at the end of the field. He knows how to move the game, hit with the blessed and measured precision of the sheriff. Against the city cowboy Taylor Fritz used the forehand like a colt. If he wins the tournament he will rise to number 6 in the worldtying Matteo Berrettini’s record.

Alcaraz is compact like its name, mobile like Eli Wallach’s eyes. He has the good smile of the peon che he knows how to transform himself from a farmer into a warrior, is everywhere, especially where you don’t believe, with your back to the wall more formidable than elsewhere. If he lifts the cup on Sunday, he will take back number one.

The two have already challenged each other four times, two centers each. Jan came out bleeding from the last duel: five sets of hell in the concrete canyon of Flushing Meadows, a nuanced match point that is still a scar in memories. But he knows he can beat him, the boy who came from Murcia, less than two hours by car from Tabernas, the Made in Spain desert where Leone shot his picaresque masterpieces. He succeeded on Umag’s clay, on Wimbledon’s grass. It lacks the resin-coated macadam of the hard courts. He will have to serve many premieres; perhaps less speed, but high percentages. Charly the Kid is more mobile, the right brings it from home. But to electrocute him effectively he must avoid, get around, neutralize the backhand angles, the progressions, the heavy ball like Sinner’s lead.

To Sergio Leone, who he knew how to peer into the soul in papier-mâché scenarios, tonight’s semi-final would certainly have been appreciated. She would have put a poncho on Sinner’s shoulders, a sombrero on Carlitos’ black hair, leaving them alone in the desert of the station to fight over the loot. Not the jackpot, but the future of tennis.