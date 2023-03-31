Sinner-Alcaraz, ATP 1000 Miami semifinal

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: new chapter in a rivalry that could become a classic in world tennis over the next ten years. It will be the new one Nadal vs Federer (or Nadal vs Djokovic)? Italian fans hope so. Meanwhile, let’s see some news on the semifinal of Miami ATP 1000 Tournament which pits the South Tyrolean champion against the Spanish number 1 in the world.

Sinner-Alcaraz, timetable and where to watch the semifinal of the ATP tournament in Miami on TV-streaming

The semifinals schedule in Miami first includes the Russian derby between Medvedev and Khachanov which will be played at 19. Then the women’s WTA match between Kvitova and Cirstea. Sinner-Alcaraz it will not start before 1 am on Saturday 1st April (Italian time) and it will be possible to see it in live on Sky Sports One is Sky Sports Tennis and others stream on Sky Go And NOW.

Sinner-Alcaraz ATP semifinal in Miami: the previous ones

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner they faced each other in the semifinals in the last Master 1000 before Miami, i.e. a Indian Wells. In that case the number one in the world ranking won in two sets: 7/6, 6/3. In the previous matches, the Spanish tennis player leads 4-2 and won in the last two (in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2022 after a very tight match (6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 then Alcaraz went on to win the American Slam) and, precisely, in the semifinal at Indian Wells two weeks ago. Sinner’s latest win over Nadal’s heir came last summer in the final of the Croatia Open Umag: 6-7, 6-1, 6-1. A little earlier Jannik had beaten Carlos in the round of 32 Wimbledon 2022 (6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3).

Jannik Sinner returns to the top-10 Atp. What if he wins the Miami Open…

Jannik Sinner with the semifinal in Miami and the simultaneous elimination of Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals (just by the hand of Alcaraz) has officially returned to the top-10 of the ATP ranking: the Italian tennis player will be number 10 in the world in the worst case scenario in next Monday’s rankings. He will earn ninth position if Khachanov does not win the tournament, while he would even climb up to sixth place in case of a triumph in the Miami tournament overtaking the Danish Holger Rune, the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and the Russian Andrey Rublev. Jannik Sinner boasts the ninth place reached for the first time on November 1, 2021 as the best ranking so far. In the Atp Race 2023 (the ranking that takes this year’s results into account) he is number 5, very close to the fourth position of the Greek Tsitsipas (top-3: Djokovic, Medvedev, Alcaraz).

