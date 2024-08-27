JAnnik Sinner beats American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the US Open men’s singles 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in 2h24′ today August 27 and qualifies for the second round. The Italian, number 1 in the world, in the first match after the closure of the doping case that involved him suffers for three quarters of an hour: he is unrecognizable in the first set, makes an avalanche of errors and is forced to chase against the number 140 in the ranking.

When he finds peace, the blue completely turns the situation around: the performance is not memorable, but a normal Sinner is enough to file the case with 5 games left to the American in the next 3 sets. The South Tyrolean prepares to face another American. In the second round he finds Alex Michelsen, number 49 in the ranking, who wins the derby with Eliot Spizzirri, 341st player in the world, by 6-1, 7-5, 6-3.

“I didn’t start in the best way, the first matches in a tournament are never easy,” says Sinner. “He played really well in the beginning, I tried to stay in the game to find the rhythm. I did it in the second set and I didn’t stop. For sure, I have room for improvement,” he added. “It’s the first time I’ve won a match on the Arthur Ashe court after several attempts: it means a lot to me, the fans here are always fantastic.”

The match

Sinner starts off on the wrong foot: service and immediate break conceded at the end of a 12-point game. The Italian is a shadow of himself: the Clostebol case seems to have left a deep mark on the best player in the world, who gets practically nothing right.

The world number 1 makes repeated mistakes, McDonald doesn’t have to work hard to extend (2-0). Sinner stammers, risks losing his serve again but stays in the set thanks to a providential ace that cancels a very heavy break point (1-2).

It seems like the spark that the world number 1 needs to get going and get back on track: in fact Sinner catches up with his opponent (2-2) but remains unrecognisable on the court. The Italian loses serve 2 more timescommits a series of unforced errors (14, almost half of the 29 in the entire match) and loses the first set 6-2 in 43′.

The Alto Adige blackout continues, the second set begins with 2 double faults and yet another break suffered. McDonald does not take advantage of the colossal chance and in the second game, a 20-point horror show, returns the favor with the same coin: 2 double faults, in the middle of an impressive series of ramshackle forehands, offer Sinner the 1-1.

Finally the script changesthe world number 1 accelerates and splits the set in two (4-1) closing the partial 6-2 after 1h28′. The road becomes downhill for the 23-year-old and McDonald struggles: the American, who will close the match almost hitting 50 unforced errors, does not hold the exchanges and quickly finds himself overwhelmed 6-1 after 1h52′ of play.

The difference in values ​​is clearly visible and the match is over. Sinner creates a vacuum at the start of the fourth set (3-0) with 2 breaks and flies towards the finish line, crossed with a peremptory 6-2.