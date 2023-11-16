Jannik Sinner achieves a historic result by reaching the semi-finals of the ATP Finals: no Italian tennis player has ever achieved this. The South Tyrolean, who will take to the court tonight against the Dane Rune, thanks the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, among other things his best friend on the circuit, who by taking a set from Djokovic gives Sinner the mathematical certainty of going through to the round. Tonight’s match at 9pm will establish whether the Italian will finish first or second in the group, and will also define the fate of Djokovic who risks sensational elimination