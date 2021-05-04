Jannik Sinner keeps going at the Mutua Madrid Open. The young Italian prodigy went to the second round of the Madrid tournament after the Argentine Guido Pella retired when Sinner won 6-2, 4-4. ANDhe Italian, fourteenth seed for the title, awaits rival of the winner of the match between Alexei Popyrin and German Jan-Lennard Struff.

The great surprise of the morning was starred by the Australian John Millman, who against all odds got rid of the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, twelfth seed for the title and champion of the Miami Masters 1,000, by 5-7, 7-6 (7) and 6-3 ttwo hours and 21 minutes into the game. Millman, who went from low to high and was more solid than the Pole in the decisive phase of the match, will face Briton Daniel Evans in the second round.

Ruud beats Auger-Aliassime in Nadal’s Academy duel

In the duel between two of the training regulars at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor Casper Ruud gave Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, fifteenth seed for the title, no options. Tini Nadal’s pupil could do little against the Norwegian, a great specialist on clay, and who took the game 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and a half of meeting. Ruud will be measured in the second round against Japanese ex Yoshihito Nishioka, who entered the final table as a ‘lucky loser’ and who beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-4.

The morning shift also left us with the return of Kei Nishikori. The Japanese tennis player wants to go back to being the tennis player who dazzled on clay and showed proof of this with a suffered victory against Russian Karen Khachanov by 6-7 (6), 6-2 and 6-2. Nishikori’s next challenge will be one of the big favorites for the title, German Alexander Zverev.

