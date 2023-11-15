Jannik has been collaborating with Formula Medicine for years on managing tension and moments of difficulty. Remote work with joystick and PC

Francesco Sessa

Machine, robot, computer. When these names are associated with Jannik Sinner, do not think that it is done by chance. Of course, it is part of the narrative, of the story of sport through the use of figures that can create clear and immediate images. But the rising star of tennis – in addition to intense tactical, technical and physical work – has also become a phenomenon thanks to careful attention to the mental aspect, a factor at least as important as the others mentioned. From this point of view, the South Tyrolean relies on what is considered “science applied to sport”. And Sinner’s “secret” isn’t even that secret: Formula Medicine, Italian excellence alongside our top player.

MENTAL WORK — The reference figure is Riccardo Ceccarelli, a sports doctor who directs the structure, based in Capezzano Pianore (Camaiore), dedicated to psychology in sport. As the name suggests, the core business is Formula 1 drivers: over the years, the best have passed through Formula Medicine. Senna, Verstappen, Alonso, Ricciardo, Leclerc, just to name a few. The work carried out is in fact that of psychological, scientific and mental consultancy-collaboration: management of tension and moments of difficulty, knowledge of one's brain, maintenance of concentration, control of emotions during competitions. In fact, we talk about "self awareness", knowledge of oneself: recognizing moments and knowing how to behave accordingly. Thus, the mind, from a crazy variable (especially in individual sports) becomes a manageable and interpretable factor, even in the midst of competition and in the most delicate moments of sporting activity.

FROM PLATES TO TODAY — Pilots, therefore, but not only. Luigi Samele, who won silver in saber (fencing) at the Tokyo Olympics, also carried out intense preparatory work for some time in the structure in the province of Lucca. And Jannik Sinner is also in the "stable", staying on topic. And he has been for some time, since he was looked after by the historic coach, Riccardo Piatti. The Como coach himself was the bridge between Jannik and Ceccarelli: it happened before the victory of the first ATP title, in Sofia in November three years ago. An approach that Sinner immediately appreciated, so much so that he continued on this path even after the staff upheaval: everything around Jannik changed after the breakup with Piatti, but the collaboration with Formula Medicine continued and continues to this day.

DURING THE OFF SEASON — Darren Cahill also spoke about it during an interview with The Athletic: “They send me some exercises on the computer for Sinner to do, it’s not like I call them when I need them and they intervene. It’s very stimulating to work like this.” A strong relationship was immediately created between the new Sinner staff and the Formula Medicine team. Jannik’s job is therefore above all a “remote” job, with a more intense comparison that takes place in person at specific moments, especially during the off-season in Monte Carlo. Ceccarelli also followed Sinner during some tournaments. Everything takes place with joysticks and computers, with the creation of situations that allow the boy to perceive emotions. The underlying philosophy is – on paper – simple: the brain counts as much as the muscles. This new Jannik is proof of this.