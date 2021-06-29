A referendum to reunify the two “Irish girls” by 2025. This is the goal of the Irish Republican party which was the political organ of the IRA, Sinn Féin, which through the statements of its president, Mary Lou McDonald, renewed the proposal to hold a popular vote to allow citizens to decide. Brexit has catalyzed the requests for reunification with the Republic of Ireland that have never subsided in Northern Ireland, especially in light of the fact that in the State, as happened in Scotland, in the 2016 referendum the vote in favor of staying in the country prevailed. ‘European Union.

“It is our firm belief that the decade we live in will be crucial and will see the unfolding of the referendum on the reunification of the north and the south,” McDonald said in a videoconference with the foreign press. “We want an orderly, peaceful and democratic constitutional reform, we do not want the disorder of Brexit – he continued – I believe that we will go to the polls within five years and that the unification vote would win by a large margin in the first round”.

Northern Ireland has been negatively impacted by the UK’s exit from the European Union. To avoid the establishment of a physical boundary (the so-called “Hard border”) between the two ‘Irish’ the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland was introduced, which provides for the control of the traffic of certain types of goods transiting through the sea linking the two islands. The imposition of this customs does not please the exponents of the unionist movement, which sotorically includes the political parties and associations that take part in the maintenance and strengthening of Belfast’s relations with London. On the other hand, the predominantly Catholic Irish Republicans, represented by Sinn Féin, would not have accepted the introduction of a land border. Boris Johnson, a staunch “unionist”, was criticized for the adoption of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland by his supporters, who in fact did not vote for the law.

In recent months there has been a resurgence of the clashes that have characterized the history of Northern Ireland for decades, with riots in Derry and Belfast and the injuries of numerous police officers by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.