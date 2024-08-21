Home World

Several people did not survive the sinking of the yacht “Bayesian”. Now a video shows the dramatic seconds immediately before.

Santa Flavia – The tragedy surrounding the sailing yacht “Bayesian”, which sank off the Sicilian coast, continues. Special divers have now managed to penetrate the hull of the ship. On the afternoon of August 21, it was announced that several dead people were discovered inside the shipAmong the victims of the accident were yacht owner and tech billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter HannahA recently surfaced surveillance video shows the dramatic moments before the luxury yacht sank.

Surveillance video surfaced: It shows luxury yacht “Bayesian” in the middle of stormy sea

The Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office was able to view a video recorded by the cameras of a villa on the shore. The images show the yacht “Bayesian” rocking back and forth in the rough sea. The luxury yacht is visibly struggling with the effects of the storm on the sea. A fact that the Weather expert Jörg Kachelmann rated extremely critically. In the end she loses this fight.

The owner of the villa observed the dramatic events surrounding the “Bayesian”. He reported to the Italian news agency Ansahow incredibly fast the yacht sank. “In just 60 seconds you can see the ship disappear. You can see very clearly what is happening. There was nothing that could be done for the boat. It disappeared in a very short time,” said the owner of the villa.

An excerpt from the surveillance video: In the red circle the “Bayesian” in distress – shortly afterwards the yacht sinks. © Independent Photo Agency Int./Fotogramma/Imago

Survivors report on yacht sinking – “It was terrible”

For the people on board There was hardly any time to get to safety before the sinking. One thing is certain: not everyone was able to escape alive. And the survivors are aware that they were very lucky not to have died in the accident. “It’s a miracle that we’re alive,” said the two crew members Leah Randall and Kaja Chichen after their rescue, according to Ansa. “It was terrible.”

While 15 of the 22 people on board were rescued by a German captain shortly after the accident The yacht became a death trap for several people. The wreck of the 50-meter-long “Bayesian” still lies on the seabed at a depth of 49 meters. According to the fire department, the ship is lying on its side, which makes underwater work difficult. The “Bayesian” sank early on Monday morning (19 August) in a violent storm with strong winds off the port of Porticello, not far from Palermo.

Initially, seven people were missing, later a body was discovered in the water. During the search for the six missing people, four more fatalities were recovered on Wednesday (21 August). (kh)