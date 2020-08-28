Author: Arvind Mohan.

There is a song in Hindi cinema, ‘Aag Lage Humari Jhopadiya Mein Hum Gaon Malhar, Dekh Bhai Kitne Tamasha Ki Jindagani Hamar’. Nowadays, this song is remembered repeatedly by looking at the stock market, gold price and deposits related to banks. The rise in gold prices and fixed deposits is linked to monetary fears. The general reasoning behind this can be understood as much as it hurts the economy in the Corona period. But it is difficult to understand from the general mathematics that when there is all-round signs of the economy falling and no sector is seen except agriculture, then what is the expectation in that market which is accelerated by a provision of budget or at the time of monsoon? Has been climbing and falling since coming and not coming. Although Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das believes that ‘correction’ will definitely come in the market, but cannot be told when.

Biggest node

Liberalization has changed the meaning of many terms. Correction is also one of them. If the market goes up, technical correction means it will come down. When the market falls, correction means that the fall will be less, the market will climb some. But Das Babu believes that the current uptick in the market means investors are confident that there will not be a big sell-off in the market, even though it is still eight-nine per cent below its peak. The fact is that when the market is still below the level of March or January (and it is difficult to understand what level it was made due to solid economic reasons), then why is money being invested in this pace?

The economy started showing signs of decline in January as well. Even though the trade deficit has been reduced due to the fall in oil prices and the increase in tax does not show much reduction in government revenue, the condition of other sectors was bad. Estimates from all around were that the economy was going to shrink. Although this was not being said with certainty, it was believed that the government estimates that are coming out through the budget or the Reserve Bank, etc., are not going to be fulfilled.

However, today the economy is eating dives and its shrinkage will be five per cent or nine to ten per cent, this is being debated. Some areas have become very ‘clean’. I do not believe when the business of tourism and aviation, hotels and restaurants will come back on track. Until then, the question of what will be left from the rail to the airports is different. Even after all the liberalization and all the New India, Make in India, smart city schemes, today, from the government to the economist, all the hope of liberation is being kept from the farming and animal husbandry which has been continuously neglected and whose contribution to GDP is limited. has gone. The record of losses of companies which have had or are very noisy creates panic. Among them are Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL or aviation companies, they are also the banks on which we have been blindly trusting. How much layoffs are happening in which automobile company and IT company is discussed. The media is not spared from what others say. Almost all the media houses are battered due to the economic downturn.

The market naturally exploded when the Corona bomb exploded. It is not a profit to calculate the amount of investors who have lost lakh crores. The market slowly started coming to consciousness. But then the second bomb explodes that China is raising shares of many good companies, including some of our banks, directly or indirectly through some of its investment companies, because their shares are available at the lowest price in the market. Hi-taoba. Then China infiltrated many places from Ladakh to Arunachal and our soldiers were killed. This time there was a big noise. The economic siege began with China’s military and diplomatic siege.

About five dozen mobile apps became the first victim. Some contracts were also held up. The terms of many international tenders were changed. The Department for Promotion of Industry and International Trade started monitoring investments from all neighboring countries (read, China) bordering India and Pakistan, instead of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Then there was also the discussion that China is burying its teeth on our companies through mutual funds and investment funds operated from outside countries. In view of this, now the Department of Trade Promotion has been tightening up many big proposals for investment from China.

Watch companies

Stock market does not mean speculative market. But in its common parlance, it is still called the speculative market. It is true that today there is a lot of investable money opportunity in the world and we have a reason for the stock market boom here. But no investment can be made without economic logic. And if the Reserve Bank Governor, who has also been the Finance Secretary, is not confident on the market trend, then it seems clear that the market has become a puppet in the hands of some big players. They are not only engaged in making goods by fake rise or fall, they are also eyeing our companies. So be strict with the direct identification that is coming in direct investment decisions, and the one who is playing the game of hiding the identity through the still ongoing systems like P-Notes, it is not right. is.