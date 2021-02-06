The fire service in Madrid had to rescue the occupant of a car that fell into a sinkhole in the Majadahonda area of ​​the autonomous community.

The pit, measuring three meters across and just under four meters deep, appeared at the entrance to a roundabout.

The driver, who was traveling by himself, managed climb out of the upside vehicle but was assisted out of the pit. Although his injuries were slight he was taken to Iron Gate Hospital to be treated.

The hole now has barriers erected around it to make sure that nobody else ‘parks’ in it.

Slightly injured by accident in #Majadahonda.#FirefightersCM They rescue a man who has fallen with his vehicle in a hole about 3-4 meters deep and about 3 meters in diameter at the entrance of a roundabout. pic.twitter.com/M8vNRLuCfa – 112 Madrid Community (@ 112cmadrid) February 5, 2021

(News: majadahonda, Madrid)