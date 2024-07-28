Al Siniyah Island in Umm Al Quwain tells a story of ancient human creativity and ingenuity. Its treasures tell the story of ancient Umm Al Quwain, highlighting an important aspect of the history of the UAE and the region’s contributions and role in the path of human communication throughout the ages.

The island is home to a variety of archaeological sites, including the site of Deir Al Siniyah, the old city of Umm Al Quwain, the pearl fishing city, Islamic cemeteries, shell mounds and towers, which have been discovered over the past years. The island, located east of Umm Al Quwain city, is the largest island in the emirate in terms of area, with a length of approximately eight kilometres.

The Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain continues its efforts to discover more treasures on the island by continuing archaeological research and excavation operations at the sites on an annual basis and working to intensify archaeological conservation and restoration efforts, preparing and caring for these historical sites, then promoting them and making them an ideal choice for receiving visitors and delegations from various countries of the world.

His Excellency Haitham Sultan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, confirmed in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) the department’s commitment to protecting and preserving the country’s cultural heritage, through the efforts made in archaeological research and excavation.

He said: “We work hard to uncover and preserve antiquities and archaeological sites, and we constantly strive to develop operations through the technologies used in this field to ensure the continuity of this heritage for future generations.”

He pointed out the role of the department in promoting awareness of the importance of antiquities and cultural heritage locally and globally, through organizing educational events and workshops, receiving official delegations and involving university students with the aim of spreading awareness and knowledge about the great historical and cultural value of antiquities and cultural heritage.

The Director General of the Department reviewed the journey of discoveries on the island, indicating that the first archaeological search and excavation operations on the island were led by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, to discover the site of Deir Al Siniyah in 2021, followed by the discovery of many important cultural sites on the island.

-Old Umm Al Quwain.

The “Old City of Umm Al Quwain” stands out, comprising two cities with the same historical sequence, settled on the island and dating back from the 14th century until the end of the 18th century AD. Research has proven that the people of Umm Al Quwain settled in them for no less than 700 years before moving to the opposite mainland since the beginning of the 18th century and building the current city of Umm Al Quwain.

The first settlement in ancient Umm Al Quwain dates back to the 14th to 15th centuries AD based on the pottery discovered in the settlement, which is green-glazed pottery imported from China in the late Yuan Dynasty and early Ming Dynasty. The second settlement dates back to the period from the mid-17th century to the end of the 18th century, as proven by the presence of blue and white ceramics imported from China during the late Ming Dynasty and early Qing Dynasty.

-Monastery of Siniyah.

Al Siniyah Monastery is one of the important archaeological sites on the island, as it is the first ancient Christian monastery discovered in Umm Al Quwain, and the second of its kind in the UAE after the Sir Bani Yas Church and Monastery in Abu Dhabi. Al Siniyah Monastery dates back to the period from the end of the sixth century until the middle of the eighth century AD, and the monastery consists of a church, a baptismal bath, a kitchen, a cistern, a dining hall, a storage room, in addition to a number of rooms.

The monastery was built of local beach rocks and the walls and floors were covered with lime plaster. Pottery and glass recovered from the site indicate that the monastery had international trade links extending from Iraq to India. Adjacent to the monastery is a large double-court building which has been interpreted as the abbot’s house (father or bishop) and dates from the mid-6th to mid-7th century AD. It is surrounded by a number of rectangular single- and double-roomed buildings which were probably used as monks’ accommodation.

-City of pearls.

Al Siniya Island includes a pearl fishing city. Recent archaeological research and excavation results have indicated that the location of the pearl fishing city is likely the location of the lost city (Tuam) known in historical sources, dating back to the fourth century AD until the sixth or seventh century. A large number of stone houses were discovered, clustered around narrow alleys, which shows that Al Siniya Island has enjoyed an authentic architectural history over different time periods, in addition to the discovery of many large jars on the site, imported from Mesopotamia.

Many oyster shells have been found opposite the city and many pearls have been found in the excavations and the oldest “bathtub” is dated to more than 1,300 years ago, making it clear evidence that pearl diving was a major activity in the area.

The island promises more archaeological discoveries that will enhance the island’s position on the map of important archaeological sites in the country and the region, and qualify it to attract more tourist delegations in the coming period.



