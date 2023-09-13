Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Sinisterra, what happened? The unusual goal play that Colombia wasted against Chile

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Sinisterra, what happened? The unusual goal play that Colombia wasted against Chile

Close


Close

Luis Sinisterra

Luis SINisterra.

Luis SINisterra.

The attacker had the clearest option in Colombia and did not define.

Colombia achieved an important away draw against Chilewithout goals, on date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The National Team faced a very complicated match in which the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas and the VAR avoided their defeat.

In attack, the scoring options were minimal. One of them was wasted in an unusual way.

It was in the final part of the game when the attacker Luis Sinisterrawho came on from the bench, was left in front of the goal with space to finish, but preferred to opt for a pass.

The play has received a lot of criticism from fans who expected the attacker to take advantage of the opportunity and finish on goal, in a great opportunity to score, after a pass from Matheus Uribe.

