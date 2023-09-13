Sinisterra, what happened? The unusual goal play that Colombia wasted against Chile

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis SINisterra.
Luis SINisterra.
The attacker had the clearest option in Colombia and did not define.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Colombia achieved an important away draw against Chilewithout goals, on date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The National Team faced a very complicated match in which the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas and the VAR avoided their defeat.
In attack, the scoring options were minimal. One of them was wasted in an unusual way.
It was in the final part of the game when the attacker Luis Sinisterrawho came on from the bench, was left in front of the goal with space to finish, but preferred to opt for a pass.
The play has received a lot of criticism from fans who expected the attacker to take advantage of the opportunity and finish on goal, in a great opportunity to score, after a pass from Matheus Uribe.
I’ve watched this video 10 times and I still can’t understand the Sinisterra thing. You have the arch in front and you pass it. You had a great time! It just can’t be. pic.twitter.com/iadQL4EaRB
— Juan David Laverde (@jdlaverde9) September 13, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sinisterra #happened #unusual #goal #play #Colombia #wasted #Chile
Leave a Reply