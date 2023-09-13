Sinisterra, what happened? The unusual goal play that Colombia wasted against Chile

Colombia achieved an important away draw against Chilewithout goals, on date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The National Team faced a very complicated match in which the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas and the VAR avoided their defeat.

In attack, the scoring options were minimal. One of them was wasted in an unusual way.

It was in the final part of the game when the attacker Luis Sinisterrawho came on from the bench, was left in front of the goal with space to finish, but preferred to opt for a pass.

The play has received a lot of criticism from fans who expected the attacker to take advantage of the opportunity and finish on goal, in a great opportunity to score, after a pass from Matheus Uribe.

I’ve watched this video 10 times and I still can’t understand the Sinisterra thing. You have the arch in front and you pass it. You had a great time! It just can’t be. pic.twitter.com/iadQL4EaRB — Juan David Laverde (@jdlaverde9) September 13, 2023

